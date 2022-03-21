Editorial: Gas tax holiday not a permanent fix

GASOLINE INFLATION is hard to ignore. The price of bread or potatoes can surge almost unseen unless you check the receipt at the grocery store every week.

Gas, though, is in your face. Those big, bright numbers taunt you every time you drive by a convenience store with pumps. They make great visuals for newspapers and TV news.

Thus, it’s hardly a surprise that state and national politicians of both parties are lining up to ease our gas pains. Between Ukraine and fuel prices, we might have found two things that both sides can agree need our attention.

A bill to suspend the federal gas tax (18.4 cents per gallon) through 2022 is now before Congress. In Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to cut the state levy (26.2 cents per gallon) as well.

Youngkin says he will send a bill to the General Assembly in its upcoming special session to institute a three-month gas tax holiday. The bill would suspend the tax from May through July, then phase it back in slowly. Youngkin also wants to cap annual adjustment to the gas tax to no more than 2 percent a year.

Maryland and Georgia have beaten us to the punch. On Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan signed a bill to give that state’s drivers a 30-day gas tax holiday, saving them 37 cents a gallon. Georgia followed suit that same day, and at least 17 others are considering similar legislation.

Youngkin has a plan. He says $437 million in “unanticipated transportation revenues” will make up for the lost revenue. That unanticipated money comes from the Commonwealth Transportation Fund, which foots the bill for maintenance and construction for all modes of transportation. The fund’s revenue is $671.4 million above forecast for fiscal year 2022 and $457 million over for 2023.

With gasoline above $4 a gallon, a tax holiday sounds like good news all around. No tax is more regressive than the one on gasoline. A person making $20,000 a year and commuting 30 miles each way to work suffers much more than a person making five times that much and commuting 2 miles.

We commend the governor for pushing action by the General Assembly, and we commend him for making it a temporary fix. Who knows how long this most recent surge in gas prices will last? If we’re still paying more than $4 a gallon at the end of July, the gas holiday can be extended.

What would not be good would be a permanent “holiday.” Those hundreds of millions in “unanticipated revenue” were going to go somewhere. We as a state and a nation are woefully behind in maintaining bridges and roads, and in providing affordable and accessible public transportation. It’s easy to believe that some much-needed repairs and improvements won’t get made if the tax ban stretches on.

Another observation: When and if the gas holiday is instituted, it is hoped that oil companies will resist the urge to keep prices high, keeping all or most of that 26 cents for themselves. That is called price-gouging, and it would be beyond inexcusable.

We need some relief from soaring fuel prices. We also need to have roads and bridges that are maintained safely, and many of us need public transportation.

Suspend the gas tax, but don’t let us get too comfortable. At some point, we are going to need that “unanticipated revenue.”