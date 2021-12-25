Editorial: Germanna programs benefit community

The classes are offered at the Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center, but soon will be available in Spotsylvania County and Fredericksburg public schools. The high school students will spend half a day every other day in the classes, and credits will transfer to Germanna or another of the state’s 23 community colleges.

According to Stephen Tate, who teaches the class, about a quarter of those taking the classes go straight into the workforce, about a quarter go into the military, a quarter go directly to college, and the rest choose to wait awhile to decide what comes next.

And Germanna will also be involved in the Virginia Infrastructure Academy, a partnership between the state’s community college system, businesses and trade groups to train thousands of workers for new infrastructure jobs.

Ed Dalyrmple of Spotsylvania, an industrialist and former Germanna board member, helped launch the collaborative effort. It’s goal is to ensure community college training programs produce “high-demand graduates at business speed to address the needs of the transportation, wind and solar energy, and high-speed broadband industries,” the Virginia Community College System said in a statement announcing the program earlier this month.