Editorial: Germanna programs benefit community

GERMANNA Community College continues to come up with new ways to help Fredericksburg-area residents, young and old, further their education and learn the skills that will lead to rewarding careers.
Three items recently highlight this:
Germanna and the University of Virginia are partnering to make it easier for graduates of Germanna’s College Everywhere program to gain early admission to U.Va.’s Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies and Healthcare Management online programs for working adults and part-time students within the School of Continuing and Professional Studies. U.Va. will waive application fees for early admissions applicants. Those seeking to enroll for the fall 2022 semester meeting early administrative and academic requirements qualify.
The move will make it easier for students to earn their associate’s and bachelor’s degrees online, an ever-growing educational option.
At the same time, Germanna is offering high school students a chance to get a jump on their college education or their careers.
Students taking Germanna’s cybersecurity fundamentals class will be prepping to pass the Computing Technology Industry Association’s Security+ exam, a necessity for many jobs in the industry, while also earning college credits.
The classes are offered at the Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center, but soon will be available in Spotsylvania County and Fredericksburg public schools. The high school students will spend half a day every other day in the classes, and credits will transfer to Germanna or another of the state’s 23 community colleges.
According to Stephen Tate, who teaches the class, about a quarter of those taking the classes go straight into the workforce, about a quarter go into the military, a quarter go directly to college, and the rest choose to wait awhile to decide what comes next.
And Germanna will also be involved in the Virginia Infrastructure Academy, a partnership between the state’s community college system, businesses and trade groups to train thousands of workers for new infrastructure jobs.
Ed Dalyrmple of Spotsylvania, an industrialist and former Germanna board member, helped launch the collaborative effort. It’s goal is to ensure community college training programs produce “high-demand graduates at business speed to address the needs of the transportation, wind and solar energy, and high-speed broadband industries,” the Virginia Community College System said in a statement announcing the program earlier this month.
Germanna, with campuses in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County, Locust Grove, Stafford and Culpeper, has been a major resource for area residents seeking higher education or higher-paying jobs for more than half a century. Its 10,000-plus credit students and 3,000 non-credit ones have an opportunity to start their college careers with a lot less debt than four-year students incur. Many get training in the kind of jobs that are most in demand. For some, it’s been a chance to reinvent themselves, to find a more rewarding second career.