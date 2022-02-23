Editorial: Getting buzzy about the "Bee"

This Saturday, a quintessentially American event takes place at James Monroe High School.

A spelling bee.

Since at least the middle of the 17th century, schoolchildren on our shores have been publicly tested on the maddeningly complex world of English orthography.

In an age when autocorrect and spellcheck help us avoid many spelling errors—while leading us into others—the idea that there’s benefit in spelling from memory the word for riding pants (j-o-d-h-p-u-r-s) can be a hard sell.

But in fact, there’s great value in memorizing material, whether it’s lists of spelling words or epic poems.

An article in EdWeek [“The Roles of Memorization in Teaching & Learning,” July 29, 2020] describes the value of memorization in learning this way: “Basic fact memorization makes information readily available for deeper learning and making connections to new material.”

More simply put, memorizing basic facts creates a type of mental “scaffolding,” upon which deeper learning and connections are built. And words are the building blocks of basic facts.

The more facts and words one commits to memory, the more mental connections one can make between them, expanding the way we view and understand our world.

Jodhpurs, for example, is an Indian word of late-19th-century origin. It takes its name from the city of Jodhpur that was founded by Rao Jodha in 1495 in the western part of India. A member of India’s warrior class, he and his clan were renowned for their equestrian skills.

In the late 19th century, the regent of Jodhpur set out to create a better pair of riding pants. Flared through the thighs and hips, but fitted tightly from the knees down, these pants proved a perfect solution for riders. Especially for those on the polo team, a sport with deep ties to Indian culture.

The regent brought these jodhpurs, along with his polo team, to England in 1897 as a part of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee. The British, recognizing the advantage in polo matches, quickly adopted them.

On the surface, that may sound like a lot of trivia. But it fact, it’s a reminder of how incredibly connected our world is.

A simple word like jodhpurs opens a door to a fascinating bit of insight into how ideas and people move and influence one another.

Where can that take someone? Who knows? And that’s precisely the point.

The English language, by many estimates, contains more than a million words. About 170,000 of those words are in daily use. People with limited vocabularies know about 27,000 words; those with good vocabularies know about 47,000.

People with more-expansive vocabularies tend to do better in the classroom, on exams, in social conversations, and in their ability to comprehend increasingly complex materials.

Knowing more words, therefore, increases the likelihood that more doors will open for you in the future. As Dr. Seuss said: “Oh! the places you’ll go!”

Beyond the educational benefits that accrue to the children who participate, spelling bees are also a lot of fun to watch. The winner of Saturday’s competition advances to the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee just up Interstate 95 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.

The competition has become so popular that, with the exception of 2020, it’s been broadcast nationally on ESPN every year since 1994. This year, however, it’s switching from the sports network to two other stations—ION and Bounce. Both will be delivered over-the-air, allowing more people to watch.

As the field of competitors narrows and the words increase in difficulty, the tension that exists on the stage rivals that in any sport.

Though Saturday’s event isn’t open to the public, you can watch the national final the week of Memorial Day. You can also learn about Saturday’s winners in the pages of The Free Lance–Star, which along with the Central Rappahannock Regional Library is sponsoring the competition.

And for you folks with young kids at home, there’s no time like the present to get a jump on next year’s competition.

Getting them excited about the spelling bee now can open doors down the road that neither you nor your children can begin to imagine.