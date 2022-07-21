Editorial: GFL fiasco offers a rich lesson in balance of power

SUMMER brings with it all kinds of mellifluous scents. Honeysuckle, lilies, irises, the air following a thunderstorm. But it’s the stench owing to the recent chaotic transition in trash services that has residential and commercial clients in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, and Stafford talking this year.

GFL Environmental entered the Fredericksburg market in 2021, but it caught people’s attention when it acquired both County Waste and Shifflett’s Waste Services. A piece our newspaper ran on July 19 highlighted numerous complaints from local residential clients who are reporting GFL has gone days, sometimes weeks, without picking up trash.

Steve Cameli and Paul Stoddard, who own the Sunken Well Tavern on Littlepage Street in Fredericksburg, report that when GFL took over, the company often picked up only once a week—the restaurant is contracted for 3-day-a-week pickup.

“Things are better,” Cameli told The Free Lance–Star, but he says that GFL still misses from time to time.

That’s a big problem for a restaurant, which produces an enormous amount of waste.

Cameli says that he has heard GFL is struggling to meet its obligations because it can’t find enough workers.

The Free Lance–Star has learned, however, that this problem should be soon resolved.

Stafford Supervisor Tom Coen tells the newspaper that in a meeting on July 21 between Stafford County Administrator Randal Vosburg, Director of the Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board Phil Hathcock, and a representative from GFL, the company told the two county leaders it now has enough workers to handle the workload.

Further, GFL has adjusted its routes to ensure it meets its obligations.

Trash collection isn’t the only problem people are facing, however.

Bob Ponzo is the finance officer for American Legion Post 290 in Stafford County. Since GFL took over, he’s seen a sharp spike in the bills for the three dumpsters the post keeps. Around April or May, he says, his bill has had both “environmental and energy surcharges” tacked on. And these surcharges are significant, “accounting for about a 40–45% increase” in the monthly bill.

Both Cameli and Ponzo say that calling the GFL office in our region is no help.

The Free Lance–Star tried multiple times to contact GFL Environmental General Manager Danny Shifflett to address the problems GFL is facing. He has not responded.

If GFL has, indeed, addressed the pick-up problems that have plagued the company this spring and summer, we extend a warm word of thanks. There remain, however, the questions around billing. We hope that the company will now provide customers with the information they rightly deserve about this.

So what can we take away from all this?

Over the past 40–50 years, bashing government has become an ever-more popular past time. People, instead, are quick to want to celebrate “free market capitalism” as the solution to most everything that ails us.

Free-market capitalism, however, left unchecked, leads to just the kinds of smelly problems our region faced this spring and summer with GFL.

Because antitrust funding for states attorney general to analyze mergers and ensure that they don’t undercut competition is sorely lacking, GFL and other companies face little resistance when they move into a market like ours.

“Arguably,” Benjamin Litchfield wrote in a commentary for The Free Lance–Star on June 19, “GFL Environmental’s acquisition of both County Waste and Shifflett’s fits the description of a deal that substantially lessens competition.” It should have been investigated before being approved.

This is not to suggest that the government or free-market capitalism are the enemy here. It’s the imbalance in power between the two that’s the issue.

In the GFL merger, free-market capitalism held all the cards, and the end result left a foul odor in our community.

It’s time to balance the power books, so that a thousand sweeter-smelling businesses can bloom.