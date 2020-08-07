EDITORIAL: Going the extra mile on the census

One year ago, Gov. Ralph Northam made a significant investment in Virginia’s 2020 census efforts.
Northam steered $1.5 million from the state’s Economic Contingency Fund toward materials to raise participation in the decennial survey. The money supported the work of the Virginia Complete Count Commission (VCCC), a body of nearly three dozen members created by the governor, representing “constituencies that have historically been considered ‘hard-to-count’ populations.”
In late 2019, the VCCC held roundtable meetings in Richmond, community town halls from Abingdon to Portsmouth, and engagement calls. There was a blueprint for a complete count in 2020—not a pandemic.
“I know some localities were planning to do events on certain days of the week at their community centers—having coffee, doughnuts, prizes for people that came in and completed their census forms there,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson told The Times-Dispatch in late March. “Clearly, that’s not feasible anymore.”
The original deadline to respond to the 2020 census was July 31. But with COVID-19 still affecting communities across Virginia and the nation, the deadline now is the end of October. And with limited in-person engagement, trusted messengers are needed for the final census push.
As of last week, 2.5 million Virginia households (67 percent) had self-responded to the 2020 census via the internet, phone or mail. The commonwealth is eighth among state response rates.
At the local level, though, disparities persist. Seventy-six percent of the households in Stafford County have been counted and 73 percent in Spotsylvania have. But Fredericksburg’s response rate is 63 percent and almost half of Westmoreland County has not responded.
How can these gaps be closed? In Williamsburg, one solution is in motion. The Virginia Gazette reported recently that the regional library received a $2,000 grant from the American Library Association to work with city officials and identify areas in need of assistance. To work around COVID-19, mobile library service vehicles will be used as hubs for August awareness events. Which trusted messengers other than libraries, or tools other than vehicles, could help people complete their forms?
We know that the coronavirus has reduced our ability to engage in person. But the census is a once-in-a-decade cause. We have to go the extra mile for this one.
—Adapted from The Richmond Times–Dispatch