Editorial: GOP should focus on passing bills, not the next election

Right before last November’s elections in Virginia, we warned that Democrats were potentially facing a political backlash that could cost them the governor’s mansion.

Shortly thereafter, voters reversed the “blue wave” election of 2019, when Democrats took control of both chambers of the General Assembly in addition to holding all three statewide offices after a generation of Republican rule in Richmond.

That was a heady time for the Democrats’ legislative leaders, who came to power clearly intending to turn the commonwealth into a reliably blue state. A Washington Post headline summed up their mood at the time: “In Virginia, newly empowered Democrats test the blue depths.”

But just two years later, stunned Democrats found themselves out of power, having lost the House of Delegates and all three statewide offices they had held since 2009. The progressive “blue wave” turned out to be not quite as deep as they and their activist base thought it was.

That’s a lesson for Republican leaders in the House who are facing similar political dynamics as their colleagues on the other side of the aisle.