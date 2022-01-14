EDITORIAL: Gov. Northam: First, do no harm

As a doctor, Ralph Northam knows all about doing no

harm. As our governor, he did do some harm, but then he made up for it with a whole lot of good.

Slightly less than three years ago, few people expected Northam to last out the month, let alone the rest of his tenure as governor of Virginia.

On Feb. 1, 2019, a social media site revealed, on Northam’s 1984 medical school yearbook page, a photo of two individuals, one in blackface and the other in a Klan robe. First Gov. Northam said one of them was him, and then he said it wasn’t, although he did admit he’d once done a blackface Michael Jackson imitation. First Lady Pamela Northam may have saved the governor by preventing him from then displaying his moonwalking talents. All in all, it looked like curtains for Northam, barely a year into his term.

Everyone to the left of the aforementioned Klan was calling for his head, including both the state’s U.S. senators.

He didn’t go, though, and now he’s leaving on his own terms, generally conceded to have been one of the commonwealth’s most progressive governors ever, if not the most.

Among his achievements: