Editorial: Gov. Youngkin and his bipartisan moment

More than a few Virginians were caught off guard in the first month of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration when, after campaigning as a more-moderate Republican, he took a hard turn to the right by stoking wedge issues like critical race theory, and by abruptly trying to pull Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

That turn is not sitting well with many Virginians. Indeed, on both of these issues, the governor’s favorability rating is now well underwater, according to the State of the Commonwealth 2022 survey by the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University.

Earlier this month, we encouraged the new Republican administration to focus on passing bills in a divided General Assembly, not igniting culture wars on hot-button issues. [“GOP should focus on passing bills, not the next election,” Feb. 5.]

Political victory is an intoxicating drug, so Youngkin’s misreading his triumph as a broad mandate is understandable. Democratic leaders in the General Assembly did the same thing following the 2019 elections, after all, and paid a heavy price last November.

Youngkin has a unique opportunity, however, to turn public opinion around.

First, he can help bring across the finish line what is shaping up as a significant bipartisan victory to protect the Chesapeake Bay.

Pollution is one of the main threats to the bay, and experts generally agree that the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint is our best chance of reversing this damage.

With clear goals for each of the six states and the District of Columbia that together make up the bay’s watershed, this plan puts the bay on a path to being taken off the federal “dirty waters” list by 2025.

Now the General Assembly is positioned to deliver “unprecedented funding for programs to reduce pollution to the Chesapeake Bay in recognition of the looming 2025 deadline to meet Chesapeake Bay restoration goals.” That’s according to a press release from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF).

Among the conservation efforts that the House and Senate budget bills would fund are $250 million for the biennium to Virginia’s Agricultural Cost-Share (VACS) program, which helps farmers prevent runoff pollution.

A minimum of $25 million in matching grants to local governments would go to reduce polluted runoff from cities and suburbs

Significantly for our area, the House budget sets aside $71.9 million total for waste water treatment plants. Fredericksburg stands to gain $27 million, Quantico $17 million, and King George $16 million. The Senate budget sets aside $69 million for these projects.

These funds alone won’t guarantee we will restore the bay to its former glory. As noted, six states are in the Chesapeake Bay’s watershed, and Pennsylvania is falling behind in meeting its benchmarks.

This bold move by the Virginia General Assembly, however, can help generate pressure on our neighbor to the north to clean up its act.

Second, Youngkin can help broker a solution to another issue facing the Chesapeake Bay—climate change.

As noted above, Youngkin got off on a bad foot by aggressively pushing to remove Virginia from RGGI, which is designed to lower damaging greenhouse gases that lead to climate change.

Removing Virginia from RGGI, however, is only part of the issue. The 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA), which requires Virginia to decarbonize its energy grid by 2050, is still in place. Even if RGGI goes, Virginia will have to find a way to meet VCEA’s goals.

Republicans are leading a charge to end VCEA. It is unlikely to clear the Senate, where Democrats have vowed to defend this landmark legislation.

Republicans and Democrats may not agree on what’s causing climate change, but there is growing consensus that it is a problem. And it’s a problem that is affecting the Chesapeake Bay.

Rather than simply repeal RGGI and VCEA, leaving no clear plan for fighting climate change, Youngkin should work across the aisle to find a compromise that works to reduce carbon outputs, while continuing to generate affordable energy.

That’s a heavy life. But that’s what leaders do. If Youngkin can cut such a deal, and sign a budget bill that delivers on the House and Senate promises to support the Chesapeake Bay, he stands to emerge as a true bipartisan leader who would draw praise from the left and the right.

As important, this would be an important step toward leaving his culture war baggage by the side of the road.

And judging by the Wason Center survey, that’s precisely where most Virginians wish he would leave it.