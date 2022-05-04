Editorial: Guidera is talking, but is she listening?

VIRGINIA Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera is finally talking. Mostly about “excellence in education.”

Last month, the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C.—a respected right-leaning think tank—hosted the secretary as she talked about the future of public education.

Let’s applaud the positive first.

Guidera is committed to addressing learning loss, especially as it has affected children over the past two years. “We need to start talking about learning loss,” she said, “… and our students’ urgent need for learning recovery.”

We suspect that she’ll have a lot of support for that, as Virginia’s school districts, teachers, administrators, and business leaders have been strategizing since early in the pandemic to deal with this problem.

Guidera also wants to focus attention on students who are most behind. “Our work will be focused on achieving measurable results, meeting every student where she is, and prioritizing those that we know are furthest behind,” she said.

Again, great. We hope that she starts by talking with Matt Hurt, the director of the Comprehensive Instructional Program in Wise, one of Virginia’s poorest areas. That program has produced the most significant jumps in reading scores in the commonwealth.

Guidera wants parents to know that they are valued, and she is going to ensure that teachers are better equipped to engage parents. “The Department of Education will be launching a new Parent Resource Center,” she said, “which is focused on ensuring parents are informed and confident partners and champions in their child’s education.”

Terrific. Teachers will be your biggest supporter. Their greatest complaint is that parents too often aren’t involved in their child’s education.

And Guidera is also adamant about doing assessments right. “Bipartisan legislation this session,” she said, “establishes a workgroup around the development of a state-of-the-art assessment that will embrace both a commitment to proficiency and to growth.”

Bring it on. Assessments are an important tool in any educator’s toolkit. And if Guidera and her team can create ones that are easier to read, understand, and take action on, I don’t suspect that she’ll get too much pushback from teachers. Especially if a new assessment leads to fewer tests that are currently burying students.

Now, let’s call out the troubling.

Guidera and her team have made clear their disdain for the hardworking teachers and educators in Virginia who every day strive to educate the 1.2 million students in our K–12 schools.

Here’s what she had to say at the very start of her talk.

“AEI ... provide[s a] unique forum to develop not only … ideas, but also relationships. And this is particularly important for conservatives in an overwhelmingly liberal education sector.”

This is simply fanning the culture war flames that suggests conservatives are on the right path, and “liberals,” however that is defined, are the enemy of academic excellence. Balderdash.

This sort of language has got to stop. Everything that Guidera wants to do taps into things that Virgina’s schools are already working on, and have been working on since long before Glenn Youngkin became governor.

Second, Guidera and her team are, in their own words “doubling down” on ending divisiveness.

“This is not about banning things,” she said. “… This is about … not having indoctrination happening in our classrooms. You know, this is about stopping teachers walking … into a classroom or teachers walking into a bias training, where they see the words white guilt and white privilege on a bulletin board.”

How often does this happen in classrooms? We suspect not very often at all. And when it does, it’s most likely in classes designed to deal with these issues.

Guidera and Youngkin are chasing a boogeyman. If she and Youngkin have the evidence, put it on the table. Instead, they ignore FOIA requests to expose what their Orwellian “tip line” is finding.

She claims she wants her own children to “be uncomfortable in school because they’re learning things that are making them think and ask questions, and see things from a point of view that they’ve never had before.”

If that’s so, then quit making it so hard for people to look at history honestly and talk about the ways race and color and gender continue to affect every one of us today.

Stifling these discussions is all about “banning things”—things that make her and Youngkin uncomfortable.

Yes, Guidera is talking excellence.

Like her ideas, however, educators reaching for excellence is hardly new. Instead of telling teachers where they’re wrong, try listening to them.

No one is fighting excellence, madam secretary.

Quit pretending they are.