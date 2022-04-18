Editorial: Gun violence: From hot-button to bipartisan issue?

EASTER is a time of hope and calls for peace and understanding.

This past Easter weekend saw those calls ignored as three mass shootings occurred that left two dead and at least 31 people injured. Two events in South Carolina—one in Columbia, the other in Hampton about 80 miles west of Charleston—and one in Pittsburgh.

The real tragedy is how common these types of events have become. Mass shootings are on the rise, and have been since 2000.

The Violence Project, funded by the Justice Department’s National Institute of Justice, reported in February that more than half of all mass shootings in the United States between 1966 and 2019 occurred after 2000, with 20 percent happening between 2010 and 2019.

This should not be a polarizing issue. And fortunately, in Virginia, it isn’t. Both former Gov. Ralph Northam and current Gov. Glenn Youngkin acknowledge the problem.

The split emerges in how to address it. Northam took a broad approach that focused on reducing firearms as well as limiting who can carry weapons and where. In 2020 and 2021, the General Assembly passed a “red flag” law that allows family members and law enforcement to petition the courts to remove firearms from someone they feel is a threat to themselves and others.

Other laws limited the number of handguns any one person can buy in a 30-day period to one, and also takes away gun rights from people convicted of domestic violence.

Youngkin favors a more-targeted solution. He wants to fund a program called Operation Ceasefire that was created in Boston. The National Institute of Justice finds the program “effective.” The NIJ describes it as “a problem-solving police strategy that seeks to reduce gang violence, illegal gun possession, and gun violence in communities.”

There is room for both approaches with a problem that is nationwide and is having a profound impact on Virginia.

Youngkin’s approach has political clout with the Republican base in the state, which rightly worries about the violence in urban centers. Every Town for Gun Safety, for example, reports that half of all homicides in the U.S. occurred in just 127 cities in 2015.

Further, “Just 4% of [city] blocks,” Every Town reports, “account for 50% of crime in many cities, and only 2–3 individuals from each street group actively engage in shootings.”

Operation Ceasefire was designed to attack this problem specifically, and has a successful track record in doing so. Legislation to establish and fund Operation Ceasefire in Virginia is currently before the General Assembly. It should pass this legislation.

Northam’s approach is also valid, however, and the Senate was right to stop a bevy of bills introduced in this session to reverse what Northam had accomplished.

According to information from Small Arms Survey 2021, there are more guns in the U.S. (393 million) than in any other nation by a wide margin. India, with a population of over 1.4 billion people, is second with just over 71 million guns.

The Centers for Disease Control ranks Virginia midpack among states for its homicide mortality rate (28 out of 50). Surrounding states, however, fair worse. Tennessee ranks 7, Maryland 8, Kentucky 14, North Carolina 18, and West Virginia 24.

With few national laws governing who can own firearms, and the growing problem of ghost guns, weapons flow easily across borders.

Getting a better handle on who controls these firearms, and how they are moving, is an important piece of lowering the rate of gun violence in the U.S. and in Virginia.

There is a way to balance the rights of those who enjoy owning guns and use them responsibly, with the rights of those who rightly worry that growing gun violence will destroy the lives that they have created and enjoy.

Let’s launch Operation Ceasefire in Virginia, and deal with the inner-city violence.

Let’s also realize that there are too many guns on the street, that too many people have them who should not, and keep finding responsible ways to deal with this issue.

Between Northam’s actions and Youngkin’s strategy, we’re moving in the right direction. Let’s keep at it.