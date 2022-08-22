Editorial: High school football season almost here, and things are about to get real

THE AIR doesn’t feel especially crisp right now. And the sun is still setting close to 8 o’clock in the evenings.

But make no mistake about it. High school football is back this week, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Year in and year out, there is little that brings our disparate region together quite like this fall game.

Football in this area has long been known for its top-quality teams. Courtland High School ran off with four state titles in the 1980s. James Monroe and Spotsylvania have also won multiple titles.

In recent years, King George High School captured the imagination of the region with its run at a state title that fell tantalizingly short.

And everywhere you travel in our region, people will talk about Colonial Forge and Massaponax—two traditional powerhouses that fans seem to either love or hate; but everyone respects them and enjoys watching them play.

This season will open with lots of intriguing questions. Four schools have new coaches (North Stafford, Stafford, Caroline and Fredericksburg Christian). Rich Serbay is back on the sidelines, this time at Stafford High School, as an offensive line coach. Stafford’s first game is against the team Serbay led for more than 30 years: James Monroe. Good luck getting a ticket for that one.

And then there’s the area talent. King George’s Mekhai White and Chanz Wiggins are both receiving high Division I interest. Mountain View returns virtually all of its offensive skill players, including FLS player of the year Ike Daniels (committed to Syracuse) and QB Jackson Sigler. And at Riverbend, Mega Barnwell (committed to Penn State) and MarcAnthony Parker, who has multiple Division I offers in hand, are must-see players.

Given all the excitement around the games that kick off this week, we wonder if there isn’t an opportunity now to take high school football to the next level in our area.

The Virginia Credit Union Stadium, home to the Fredericksburg Nationals, has proven popular with fans since its opening last season. Its wide walkways, comfortable seating, ample parking, stellar sightlines, and convenient location begs the question.

Could it play host to local high school games in our region?

Imagine the excitement, and attendance numbers, if over the last five weeks of the season, the stadium played host to a Game of the Week.

Bringing these games into a state-of-the-art stadium would be a fitting way to showcase the talent we have in this area, and the competitive battles that fans over the years have come to anticipate each season.

There would be challenges to overcome. Big games mean big revenue for the home team, which will be reluctant to shift to a neutral site if it means the school comes away with less in gate receipts. Money the schools need to fund other sports programs.

Capacity could be another issue. How many could the stadium hold if configured for football?

Ticket prices could also be an issue. Would people have to fork over more to watch a game in the ballpark?

Still, given the passion for the game in this region, the high-profile players who are on the field each Friday night, and the intensity of local rivalries, making the FredNats stadium a showcase for this talent is something that we would encourage the city and the surrounding school districts to consider.

Let that debate begin.

As for this season, The Free Lance–Star will deliver our take on the upcoming season in our sports pages starting Wednesday.

There’s no better time of year than Friday nights in the fall in Central Virginia.

Let’s get it on.