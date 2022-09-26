Editorial: Hope and concern for democracy

THE IDEA that America is sharply divided, perhaps irreparably so, is a dangerous one because it builds on false narratives that undermine faith in democracy itself.

From the ill-phrased “defund the police” movement that erupted following the death of George Floyd, to the relentless false claims of election fraud that persist despite any evidence, trust in America’s democracy is waning.

The Pew Research Center’s report on how Americans feel about Democracy, conducted last summer, reflects that distrust. Some 58% of Americans say they are not happy with the way democracy is working. Ironically, however, 68% say they have confidence in the future of the country, and these majorities hold whether voters are Democrats or Republicans.

In other words, we trust the system, but we’re gravely concerned about the people running it.

The challenge we face is distinguishing between the individuals and movements that present a threat to the future of democracy, and those with whom we share a common belief in democracy but disagree—sometimes profoundly—about how we handle the pressing problems before us.

A recent event in our area brought together two leaders who know what it means to stand for American democracy, even at great risk to themselves. Both have also been assailed as corrupters of our nation.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife visited Montpelier, the home of the Constitution’s architect, to celebrate James Madison. Via Twitter, he wrote, “Inspiring stop last weekend at Montpelier the Home of President James Madison, the ‘Father of the Constitution!’,” Pence wrote. “Thanks again to the Great Staff for the Warm Welcome & all you do to Preserve the Legacy of our 4th President!”

Elizabeth Chew, The Montpelier Foundation’s interim president and CEO, said that Pence: “expressed … in a personal letter to the foundation how inspiring he found his time with us. ... We greatly appreciate his kind words.”

Both Pence and Chew have a special tie to Madison. Pence attributes Madison for his standing firm on Jan. 6, when Trump, in an act of contempt for the U.S. Constitution that he took an oath to protect, insisted Pence act to overturn a fairly run and duly certified election so that Trump could remain president.

Chew faced her own challenges recently when she was fired by the former president and CEO of the foundation for standing firm in her support of the organization’s work on slavery at Montpelier. When those two leaders were eventually dismissed, Chew was invited back to lead the organization she has spent much of her career protecting.

That Pence and Chew showed respect for one another is noteworthy. In September, Pence spoke at Liberty University and warned listeners of a “‘woke-left’ assault on freedom and cultural values,” according to the Richmond Times–Dispatch.

“Freedom-loving Americans are fighting back,” he continued. “In fact American families are taking back our schools and our communities and our classrooms—starting right here in Virginia.”

Chew, who has led the effort for whole-truth history at Montpelier, has often been assailed by right-leaning publications like the Washington Examiner as one of the “woke.”

We are reasonably sure that Chew and Pence disagree—profoundly—on any number of policy issues. Possibly even on how Madison is presented at Montpelier.

But a strong democracy respects those differences, encourages a robust public debate, and trusts that the better ideas will arise.

At least for now, both Pence and Chew reflect democracy at its best. Two individuals who respect the work and roles of the other, even if they represent movements that disagree bitterly with one another.

We would hope that the two could develop a deep conversation about Madison at Montpelier, and help stem the distrust of democracy.

That Pence (a politician with feet squarely in the party with a potent extremist faction that favors autocracy over democracy) and Chew (who leads an organization at the forefront of challenging our perceptions of race and history) can talk and respect one another is encouraging.

Pence’s continued flirtation with language such as “woke,” however, is worrying.

The term is used for derision, and lacks clear definition. It’s a term that is tearing at our trust in democracy.

As long as Pence and Chew can continue to talk, however, there is hope for democracy.

We Americans still believe that.