Editorial: Hope in a time we desperately need it

For better or worse, life comes at us fast.

Everything can be going well one moment, with not a care in sight, and in the next instant all can change. Pain and confusion become the “new normal.” Problems seem insurmountable. And life itself drags us down.

Over the past two years, we have lived with sickness and death, economic struggle and fear, confusion and questions, all as a result of a microscopic virus that has affected almost every aspect of our daily lives. And still there is no clear end in sight—but Easter offers hope.

For the first time in several decades, nuclear war is being discussed as a real possibility. Without provocation, Russia has brutally attacked Ukraine. The atrocities committed are difficult to imagine, and other nations might well be drawn in. People talk about World War III matter-of-factly. A madman with nothing to lose is a danger to humanity’s survival—but Easter offers hope.

Then there is the tension that fills the news regarding red and blue politics, racial division, abortion, and gender questions. Friendships and even families are lost as lines are drawn and sides are chosen—but Easter offers hope.

And all individuals have to deal with their own “stuff.” Relational challenges, inflation, medical diagnoses all bring a sense of hopelessness even closer to home—but Easter offers hope.

None of this seems likely to get better. But that’s where Easter comes in.

The message proclaimed by followers of Jesus is that, no matter how bad circumstances might seem, there is always hope. After all, if death can be overcome, what else do we need to fear?

All seemed to be going well for Jesus and his small band of disciples. Their message was popular. Crowds of spectators were often quite large. Whole regions of people came out for teaching and with hope for healing from various diseases. The people presented so many needs that Jesus had trouble finding a few moments to relax and catch his breath.

There were bumps along the way. Religious leaders, jealous of his popularity and fearing his influence sought ways to silence him. The power and cleverness he showed didn’t give them any real grounds for attack, and he escaped their plots time and again.

But then the opportunity they needed fell into their laps. One of Jesus’ own followers offered a plan to betray him. He would lead Jesus’ enemies to him at a time when the crowds would be absent. They would be able to take him by force without concern for the reaction of his followers.

The plan worked. A kangaroo court convicted him, and the governor of the region agreed to impose the death penalty. Jesus was condemned to die. Crucifixion, the most painful means of execution known, was imposed on him. He died less than 24 hours after being taken.

There was no question that he was dead. A Roman centurion pronounced him dead, and his body was taken down from the cross and hastily buried. As far as his enemies were concerned, his story was over; he would not be a threat to their influence any longer. For the Roman government, there was no more danger that he might lead a rebellion. For his followers and friends, there was no more hope of all the good they expected Jesus to bring about in the world. After all, dead is dead.

He died on a Friday. The next day was a day of mourning. A day of fear and regret. A day filled with questions.

But on Sunday, the rising sun revealed an open grave and an empty tomb. His followers even reported seeing him, talking with him, touching him. Jesus was alive, and hope was born anew.

Today, as we celebrate another Easter, we desperately need a renewal of hope. Hope that the threat of sickness will abate and we will be free to live without the encumbrance of masks and the isolation of social distancing.

Hope that somehow there can be peace in our world and dictators and war mongers might be defeated. We need hope that we can grow stronger together in the diversity of our backgrounds and skin colors and politics.

Hope that we can overcome the challenges we face day by day.

All that can be found in the hope of Easter!