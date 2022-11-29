Editorial: Housing crisis requires building, sound policy

When it comes to the lack of affordable housing in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s motto might well be, “Just build, baby” — a knockoff of former NFL owner Al Davis’ old Oakland Raiders motto: “Just win, baby.”

That Virginia needs to build more housing is true. A state-mandated housing study put together by both Virginia Housing and the Department of Housing and Community Development, HB854 Statewide Housing Study, shows that Virginia has been building too few houses for more than 15 years.

In 2004, the state issued 63,215 housing permits according to the Building Permits Survey managed by the Census Bureau. Since then, the state has only issued more than 40,000 permits once (in 2005). Most other years the numbers were between 25,000 and 35,000.

Meanwhile, population growth is surging, up by some 1.1 million people between 2005 and 2021. Growth demands are significantly outpacing the number of homes being constructed.

The governor’s plan, unsurprisingly, is to let the market solve the problem by lowering regulations and letting builders build.

But the free market alone will not solve our housing problems. The free market, paired with smart government policy, has a chance.

To understand why, we need to explain what we mean by “affordable.”

Traditionally, people think of low- income and Section 8 housing when they think affordable. And to be sure, there is a dramatic shortage of such housing in our region.

But affordability has also become an issue for higher-income people.

According to BankRate, the average home price in Virginia is $372,792. A household would need an annual salary of $91,220 to afford that house.

The median household in Virginia earns just $76,398. That means more than half of all Virginia households don’t earn enough to buy an average-priced home.

Cutting builders loose to develop more houses is not likely to lower the average home price. In fact, it could have the opposite effect if builders focus on the high-end housing that produces more profits for them. There would be more houses, but the affordability crises would still exist.

The HB854 Statewide Housing Study argues for affordable housing that benefits targeted groups. Five areas that need immediate attention include:

Housing options for senior citizens

Home affordability programs for first-time homebuyers, particularly young people and single-parent households who work in the area

Subsidized and market-rate multifamily rental housing

Higher housing density

Repairing and maintaining existing housing

Fredericksburg is exploring options that will meet the breadth of issues facing people who are locked out of the housing market.

Council Member Jason Graham, in a conversation with the editorial board, points out that Fredericksburg faces constraints on how much land it can build on. For him, affordability becomes about “finding that sweet spot that allow[s] for development, but happens in a way our infrastructure can absorb.”

Some of the ideas he and others on City Council are discussing include smaller housing units with smaller price tags. “People can make the monthly mortgage payment,” Graham says. “It’s the down payment that’s the barrier.” The more-affordable options should help with that problem.

Graham is also in favor of transit-oriented developments — small units built near transportation hubs. In those communities, people can manage life without the increasingly onerous expense of owning a car, freeing up money in their budget for housing.

Councilman Jon Gerlach concurs with Graham about the need for smaller units. He also supports the idea of accessory dwelling units, whereby current homeowners can create a separate residence inside the main house, or a small living space on their property they can make available to rent. Such options can prove more affordable for renters, and provide a stream of income for the homeowner.

There are many more options being discussed, but the point is made. We need both fewer building regulations, and smart government policy. No single approach — “just build, baby,” for example — will fix our problem.

Moreover, regions must work together. Fredericksburg is focused on this problem, but neither Stafford County nor Spotsylvania County has shown much interest. Fredericksburg may create more affordable housing, but if surrounding counties don’t, the problem won’t get any better.

It’s the problem of “aggregate supply,” Graham says. The city and both counties need more affordable housing. No one jurisdiction on its own can create enough to eliminate the need in all three.

So yes, let the builders build. But local governments must have sound policies that put guardrails on this growth. Otherwise, “Just build, baby” will work no better than “Just win, baby” has worked for the Raiders since 1981.