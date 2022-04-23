EDITORIAL: How much is too much in local politics?

Is it possible to talk about politicians going “beyond the pale” in their behavior? The increasingly outrageous levels they are willing to go to gain an edge over opponents, political and otherwise, would suggest the answer is no.

So it is, perhaps, refreshing that in our community, we’re having a robust debate about what is acceptable behavior for a public official when speaking from the dais.

The debate was sparked Tuesday at the Stafford Board of Supervisors meeting. In the lead-up to the vote on the county’s new tax rate, board chair Crystal Vanuch took the opportunity to criticize two laws from 2014 and 2016 that severely limited counties’ ability to accept proffers—often cash payments—for each new home built in the county.

This is money that, prior to 2016, counties used to build infrastructure and schools to handle the stress these new homes and their residents place on a county’s existing infrastructure.

Doing a couple of rough, back-of-the-envelope-type calculations, Vanuch concluded that these two acts resulted in a loss of about $57 million to Stafford County.

It’s a legitimate concern, and one that should be shared by county officials statewide. Lost proffers mean the counties have to find the money for these services elsewhere, and that means tax increases.

So, yes, the effect of these laws is a debate worth having in Virginia.

There would be no complaints had Vanuch left it there. But she went a step further.

“We have a state senator who supported both these pieces of legislation, Sen. Bryce Reeves, and this is a $57 million tax increase on Stafford residents, and I would like to hashtag it, ‘The Bryce Reeves Tax Increase’.”

This raises eyebrows, of course, because Vanuch and Reeves are locked in a competitive race to represent the Republican party for the congressional seat in the newly redrawn 7th District. And there’s little more toxic in Republican circles than being accused of raising taxes.

Pressing the issue further, Vanuch asked Supervisor Meg Bohmke and Supervisor Monica Gary for a friendly amendment to “send a letter to Sen. Bryce Reeves and a bill for $57 million asking for these two pieces of legislation to be fixed.”

Two problems emerge. First, Vanuch is using a public forum, broadcast on local television and over the web, to launch #TheBryceReevesTaxIncrease. This has the appearance of a move to boost her campaign for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Congress.

Vanuch strongly denies that argument.

Speaking with The Free Lance–Star, Vanuch said: “This isn’t about the campaign. It’s laughable. They must be afraid of me. It has nothing to do with the seat he is running for and I am running for. This is about what’s affecting our local community right now.”

Reeves disagrees: “She should not use her office to make a political ad, paid for with public funds and no legal disclosure.”

Vanuch notes that supervisors have called out state politicians from the dais before. However, in none of the examples she provided The Free Lance–Star was she involved in a political campaign with the individual being called out.

Supervisor Tinesha Allen also expressed concern with Vanuch’s action. “You are not allowed to use your chairmanship to advance your political career,” she said. “I was disgusted.”

After voting, Allen walked off the dais.

The second issue is sending a bill to Reeves for $57 million.

Asked if there is precedent for a board of supervisors to send a sitting member of the General Assembly a bill for a law they had voted to support, she said she was sure it had happened, but could not provide an example in the interview.

We asked Reeves if he has ever heard of a county board sending a bill to a sitting member of the General Assembly. He said no.

Where this goes remains to be seen.

Reeves said he is “seeking legal counsel,” so if there is a legal issue to be settled, the courts will work that out.

Regarding the question of whether Vanuch’s actions are beyond the pale, we are inclined to say yes.

Politicians must be aware of optics. Launching a hashtag from the dais and singling out one senator, in the middle of a heated campaign, for a law he and a majority of members in the House and Senate support, has the appearance of a campaign maneuver.

There’s a time and place for everything. We hope Vanuch and fellow local politicians will remember this going forward.