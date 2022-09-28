Editorial: Ian is coming, please prepare

Predicting how hurricanes and tropical storms will track is tricky business. While the accuracy of forecasts is better than it’s ever been, one can never be quite sure with major storms.

Take Ian, which made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. The atmospheric conditions it are in constant flux. So when the hurricane “recurved,” or stopped its westward movement and turned north, predicting its path became more complex.

Enter the “cone of uncertainty.” This is the area around the eye that forecasters draw showing where the storm may travel. As this is written, it appears that the remnants of Ian are most likely to hit Southwest Virginia, which is still recovering from catastrophic flooding this summer.

But a wiggle here, and a wobble there, and Fredericksburg could find itself shifting from watching a steady but manageable rainfall, to absorbing a soaking that could swell rivers and cause flooding in low-lying areas.

Being prepared for the worst is the best protection against unpredictable storms. Here’s how:

Start with your insurance coverage. The Virginia State Corporation Commission advises people to talk with their insurers before a storm is identified and ask about the following:

Do you have coverage for flooding? This is not standard in most home-insurance policies.

Does your homeowners policy have a special deductible for wind and/or hurricane damage?

Does your policy cover things like sewer backup?

For cars, if you don’t have comprehensive coverage, will your policy cover wind and flooding damage?

Know the language and the phone numbers. The Virginia Department of Transportation has an excellent guide that covers terms like storm surge and storm tide, the Saffir-Simpson Scale, and advisory vs. watch vs. warning. It also highlights evacuation routes, helping you know roads to avoid, and includes checklists for home, pets, business, and more. Finally, there’s a list of emergency numbers to have, including 211, 311, 511, 811, and 911, plus local emergency management office numbers. The guide is available at virginiadot.org/travel/resources/VDEMs_Hurricane_Preparedness_Evacuation_Guide.pdf.

Be prepared for the worst. Major storms always bring with them the threat of power outages. Make sure you have plenty of food and bottled water that you can access should you lose power for an extended period of time. Flashlights and plenty of batteries are also a necessity when nightfall arrives.

Be smart during the storm. Running water is more powerful than most people realize. If heavy rains come and swell ditches and culverts, keep children and pets out of those areas. And if you’re in a car, never try to drive through running water. Its force can easily carry a car off the road and into dangerous situations that can lead to drowning.

Central Virginia is certainly less likely to sustain a direct hit from a hurricane than is Florida or the Carolina coastline. But we deal with the fierce remnants of these storms all the time. Major floods in 1942, 1972, and 2018 should remind us that the worst does happen here.

Use your time ahead of the storm to prepare yourself. We’re all hopeful that the worst stays away from here. If it does, show your thanks by helping out those who weren’t so fortunate. The Red Cross is a great agency to contact for guidance on how to help those affected.

If the worst comes, however, at least you’ll be prepared.