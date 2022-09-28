 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Editorial: Ian is coming, please prepare

  • 0
Cuba Tropical Weather

A man leans over next to an oveturned box filled with a fishing line, after Hurricane Ian's storm surge flooded the area in Playa Cajio, Artemisa, Cuba, Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up shelters, evacuated people, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in the nation's main tobacco-growing region. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

 Ismael Francisco

Predicting how hurricanes and tropical storms will track is tricky business. While the accuracy of forecasts is better than it’s ever been, one can never be quite sure with major storms.

Take Ian, which made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. The atmospheric conditions it are in constant flux. So when the hurricane “recurved,” or stopped its westward movement and turned north, predicting its path became more complex.

Enter the “cone of uncertainty.” This is the area around the eye that forecasters draw showing where the storm may travel. As this is written, it appears that the remnants of Ian are most likely to hit Southwest Virginia, which is still recovering from catastrophic flooding this summer.

But a wiggle here, and a wobble there, and Fredericksburg could find itself shifting from watching a steady but manageable rainfall, to absorbing a soaking that could swell rivers and cause flooding in low-lying areas.

People are also reading…

Being prepared for the worst is the best protection against unpredictable storms. Here’s how:

Start with your insurance coverage. The Virginia State Corporation Commission advises people to talk with their insurers before a storm is identified and ask about the following:

Do you have coverage for flooding? This is not standard in most home-insurance policies.

Does your homeowners policy have a special deductible for wind and/or hurricane damage?

Does your policy cover things like sewer backup?

For cars, if you don’t have comprehensive coverage, will your policy cover wind and flooding damage?

Know the language and the phone numbers. The Virginia Department of Transportation has an excellent guide that covers terms like storm surge and storm tide, the Saffir-Simpson Scale, and advisory vs. watch vs. warning. It also highlights evacuation routes, helping you know roads to avoid, and includes checklists for home, pets, business, and more. Finally, there’s a list of emergency numbers to have, including 211, 311, 511, 811, and 911, plus local emergency management office numbers. The guide is available at virginiadot.org/travel/resources/VDEMs_Hurricane_Preparedness_Evacuation_Guide.pdf.

Be prepared for the worst. Major storms always bring with them the threat of power outages. Make sure you have plenty of food and bottled water that you can access should you lose power for an extended period of time. Flashlights and plenty of batteries are also a necessity when nightfall arrives.

Be smart during the storm. Running water is more powerful than most people realize. If heavy rains come and swell ditches and culverts, keep children and pets out of those areas. And if you’re in a car, never try to drive through running water. Its force can easily carry a car off the road and into dangerous situations that can lead to drowning.

Central Virginia is certainly less likely to sustain a direct hit from a hurricane than is Florida or the Carolina coastline. But we deal with the fierce remnants of these storms all the time. Major floods in 1942, 1972, and 2018 should remind us that the worst does happen here.

Use your time ahead of the storm to prepare yourself. We’re all hopeful that the worst stays away from here. If it does, show your thanks by helping out those who weren’t so fortunate. The Red Cross is a great agency to contact for guidance on how to help those affected.

If the worst comes, however, at least you’ll be prepared.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: GOP hopefuls show no signs of moderation

Editorial: GOP hopefuls show no signs of moderation

Thinking that the 2022 elections are business as usual is absurd. The idea that moderation will somehow overtake the anti-democratic platform of the Republican Party is as hopelessly naïve as it is desirable. Yet more proof of how far out of the moderate mainstream the GOP comes with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s trip to Arizona to stump for 2020 election denier Kari Lake’s campaign for governor. Lake continues to feed conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump by election fraud.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert