Editorial: IIHS findings about rear seats raise concern

If you feel safe in your car, thank the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, located just over an hour away from Fredericksburg. Founded in 1959, it conducts and publishes the results of crash tests, and its findings have forced manufacturers to greatly improve cars’ crashworthiness.

One of IIHS’ better-known tests is the moderate overlap frontal test. A vehicle traveling 40 mph collides with a barrier that strikes 40% of its width on the driver’s side. First run in 1995, early results showed the passenger compartment collapsing. Consequently, auto manufacturers strengthened that compartment so that today car passengers sit inside a cage that doesn’t tend to collapse in a collision. This advancement, along with improvements in seatbelt technology, have made the front seat the place to be.

While the front seat became safer, however, the back seat hardly improved. IIHS has begun testing how rear-seat passengers fare in the moderate overlap frontal test, and the first results are in.

If you drive a small SUV, you’ll want to pay attention.

Of the 15 models tested, just two — the Ford Escape (models built after May 2022) and the 2022 Volvo XC40 — received an overall top rating of Good.

The 2021–2023 Toyota RAV4 received the second-highest rating of Acceptable, while three SUVs — the 2021–2023 Audi Q3, Nissan Rogue, and Subaru Forester — were rated Marginal.

The remaining nine models received ratings of Poor.

It gets worse. IIHS reporting provides scores for “driver injury measures” and “rear passenger injury measures.”

For front-seat passengers, all but one SUV tested received scores of Good in each of the four measures for driver injury. The lone exception was the 2021–2023 Chevrolet Equinox, which earned a Good in three of four measures, and an Acceptable in the fourth.

Rear seat passenger injury measures focus on three areas. Two-thirds of the 15 SUVs tested received at least one Poor grade. Six SUVs received two.

Now it’s up to manufacturers to address these shortcomings. That will take some time.

The more immediate question is: How should parents with children under 13 respond to these findings?

For years, the standard advice has been that the back seat is the safest place to be. Indeed, according to the NHTSA, children are safest in the center seat in the back, secured properly in a rear-facing, front-facing, or booster seat — preferably until age 12 — or a seatbelt that lies across the upper thighs and fits snuggly across the shoulders and chest of older children. When used correctly, a child restraint system's ability to reduce serious and critical injuries is significant.

Joe Young, who is director of media relations of media relations for IIHS, says the results don’t change the advice that IIHS gives to parents.

“Children under 13 should still be in the back seat and restrained,” he said. While the rear seats don’t fair as well as the front seats in collisions, there are issues in the front seat that remain extremely dangerous to children. Notably, frontal air bags.

Emily Thomas, who is manager for auto safety at Consumer Reports auto test center, seconds this.

“Even with these new crash test results,” she says, “it’s still important parents keep their children in the back seats, and that your kids are properly harnessed in their car seats.”

She said it’s also critical that “for your booster-aged kids and older, that they’re wearing their seat belts every trip.”

Because these car seats are so important, it’s a good time to make sure that you’re installing them correctly. A 2021 report from NHTSA found that nearly half of all car seats were improperly installed.

Thomas says parents can go to seatcheck.org to find the nearest car seat inspection station.

Our hats are off to IIHS for continuing to push automakers to improve safety.