Editorial: 'I'm coming,' and so are elections

“I’m coming.”

Those words uttered Sunday shook the football players at the University of Colorado, and have energized long-suffering fans in Boulder who are tired of supporting the team every Pac-12 Conference school wants to schedule for homecoming.

“I’m coming.”

Deion Sanders’ statement, cadenced and repeated in the best tradition of the Black church, was clear: I only accept excellence, and if you don’t want it, there’s the door.

“I’m coming.”

And he knows he’s going to succeed, because the formula for success is simple. “We’re bringing kids who are smart … tough, fast, disciplined, with character.”

“Are you one of them?” he asked.

Judging from the players’ silence, many of them weren’t.

And this is why Americans love football. Right, wrong, and the values that drive the game are clear. When you’re right, you win; when you’re wrong, you lose; and hard work is the difference between winning and losing.

Is there a better summary of the American dream?

Life, however, isn’t so clean-cut.

We need a referee — if we may extend the football metaphor — to ensure that all parties are playing on a level playing field and following the rules of free-market competition.

It’s an imperfect system, to be sure, but it’s hardly one to jettison when you’re struggling to win.

In Spotsylvania County, replacing this system with people who feel themselves above the law is precisely what some are advocating.

We’ve seen this most often on the Spotsylvania School Board, where four School Board members are running roughshod over First Amendment rights, and decades of established practice, simply because they’re obsessed with enforcing their ideas instead of empowering public discussion and managing competing ideals. Dictatorial over democracy.

The most-recent episode happened Dec. 1, when the board changed rules, thereby effectively silencing dissent. By removing the requirement that policies be read twice before approval, the board can now deny citizens the opportunity to comment on board actions.

The School Board is not the only malcontent in the county determined to ignore laws and follow the rules that give society structure.

Matt Strickland, owner of Gourmeltz restaurant, refused to comply with pandemic rules, complaining that the mandates put in place to slow the spread of infection were unconstitutional. It’s a position so out of step with reality that even the Cato Institute, a libertarian (read ultra-small-government) think tank, argues it’s patently false.

Still, Strickland thumbed his nose at judges, as well as the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, and continued to sell alcohol despite having his license revoked.

When he was raided and had his alcohol removed, he became even more bombastic, filming the police on site and asking them how they felt about what they were doing. When told they were simply doing their job, he accused them of acting as did German officials during the reign of Hitler.

It’s an obscene comparison that reveals a lack of perspective born of ignorance and arrogance.

What the Spotsy School Board and Strickland offer is not a reasoned debate over policies and the tension between individual rights and the common good — discussions that principled conservatives and liberals have rightly engaged in aggressively since the founding of the Republic — but a direct challenge to our system of government that, more than most, has worked hard to balance individual freedom with the need to create opportunity for all.

The School Board and Strickland are following Donald Trump’s playbook. His me-first approach to government was roundly rejected by voters in 2020, and then by proxy in 2018 and 2022, despite the many shortcomings of the Biden administration.

Were the School Board and Strickland in Boulder last Sunday listening to Primetime, they no doubt would have high-tailed it to the transfer portal in hopes of finding another coach who would tolerate their bullying, anti-democratic behavior.

We don’t have Primetime to call them to order. But in November 2023, we do have elections. And just like the recent midterms, voters will decide between supporting people who feel themselves above the law, and democracy.

Our money’s on democracy.

It’s coming.