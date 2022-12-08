Editorial: Independent voters are key, but who are they?

When it comes to election analysis, one group always seems to stand out: independent voters.

They were credited with giving Gov. Glenn Youngkin his victory last November, and a year later expressed their frustration with him by roundly rejecting the candidates he backed in the midterm elections.

Trying to figure out what independent voters are looking for has caused no shortage of indigestion for Democratic and Republican party leaders over the years. And judging by their midterm behavior, they’re still a long way from getting it.

David Winston, a columnist for Roll Call, has long watched the parties and others ignore and underestimate independents. Writing shortly after the 2022 midterms, he said: “For regular readers of this column, the determinative role independent voters played in last week’s elections likely came as no surprise. I have … [argued] that base election strategies are as out-of-date and out-of-touch as the stale, negative campaign messaging that still dominates politics today.”

If independents win elections, why are the parties still appealing only to their bases? Partly because they don’t know who the independents are, owing to the many ways they’re counted.

The most influential survey of these voters over the years has been conducted by the American National Election Studies group at the University of Michigan. ANES’s approach, greatly simplified, is to ask voters how they identify: Democratic, independent, or Republican. If people answer independent, then a second question is asked. Do you lean more to the left, or the right?

This line of questioning, though useful, has a flaw. It assumes that independents are not independent-minded. In “The Myth of the Independent Voter,” author Bruce Keith uses ANES data to conclude: “Most [independents] are not uncommitted, and they are not a bloc. They are largely closet Democrats and Republicans.”

True independents, Keith goes on to say, are no more than 10% of the electorate. They’re also mostly disconnected from politics.

Don’t tell that to Daniel Cortez, a Stafford County resident and longtime political player who staunchly clings to the independent label. “Independents are people who want to live their lives and be left alone,” he tells the Editorial Board. “They’re tired of the extremes in both parties” and don’t want to play their games. They’re also highly engaged.

A new book by two professors at Arizona State University and Omar Ali at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro — “The Independent Voter” — gives credence to Cortez’s view. It also argues they’re the fast growing group of voters in the country.

“Independents make up 40% to 50% of the population, Ali tells The Free Lance–Star. “They are not people in the middle, and they’re not closet Democrats or Republicans.”

Instead, he continues, “they’re people tied together by a shared concern that there’s something wrong with the partisan control of the parties.”

These voters get behind candidates who promise to assert some level of independence from that partisanship. And that explains the whiplash-inducing changes in the candidates they support.

Ali points to Obama in 2008, who prior to the election was seen as an outsider. A majority of independents supported him, and paved his path to the White House. Just eight years later, these same independents put Donald Trump in the house on Pennsylvania Avenue.

“He was seen as a blunt tool to stick it to this partisanship,” Ali said.

Locally, we’ve seen these same unpredictable swings in the 7th Congressional District. Eric Cantor was the towering voice in the Republican Party, until he was branded the insider in 2014 and lost to Dave Brat, a forerunner of Donald Trump.

Four years later, liberal Democrat Abigail Spanberger surprised everyone by beating Brat, thanks to independent voters who saw her as a counterweight to growing conservative power.

Spanbeger won her third term last month, but not because she was an outsider. Rather, she appealed to the other factor that Independents value: someone, according to Winston, who offers pragmatic solutions and is willing to listen.

And that’s the campaign Spanberger ran. Not attacking her opponent, but pushing her well-earned reputation for placing her constituents above politics and solving their problems.

The 2023 elections are going to be critical for Virginia, with control of the House of Delegates and State Senate at stake. And independents are again going to control the outcome.

Candidates polishing their stump speeches would do well to worry less about the base, and prepare themselves to address this growing group of voters who are no longer mysterious.