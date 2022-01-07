EDITORIAL: Interstate 95 winter storm debacle demands scrutiny

Failure to recognize the potential danger of this storm is one possible reason the Virginia National Guard wasn’t mobilized. The state’s coordinator of emergency management, Curtis Brown, said the Guard—which takes 12 to 24 hours to call up—wasn’t activated because the situation didn’t meet the state’s general rules for pre-emptive emergency declarations for winter storms.

We reached out to the Fredericksburg Division of VDOT asking what weather conditions were expected. That call has been referred to the central office for response, and as of now has not been answered.

Failing to understand the storm’s magnitude appears to be just the first of many missteps by our state leaders.

Motorists who were stranded for hours reported receiving very little official communication about what was happening or how long they could expect to be stuck. Travelers complained that calls to VDOT went unanswered, and that the 511 system provided little information beyond there being icy conditions.