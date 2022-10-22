Editorial: Is Spotsy a blueprint for ending public ed?

On the day the Virginia Board of Education granted incoming Superintendent Mark Taylor a license to run Spotsylvania County Public Schools, two board members sang the praises of “local control.”

Alan Siebert and Andrew Rotherham—both recently appointed to the VBOE by Gov. Glenn Youngkin—stated that they would not have hired Taylor were they sitting on the district’s School Board. But, “[w]e’re not on a local board,” Rotherham said. “That’s for the people of Spotsylvania, speaking through a local school board. They have to make these decisions.”

And with that, Rotherham, a longtime advocate of educational excellence whose company Bellwether is “focused on dramatically improving education and life outcomes for systemically marginalized young people and their communities,” cast his vote for Taylor.

But before the VBOE got involved and lectured people on local control, our reporting revealed the Virginia Department of Education was entangled with Spotsylvania’s superintendent hiring process almost since Kirk Twigg became chairman. Among those involved were State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, Assistant Superintendent of Public Instruction Elizabeth Schultz, and then-adviser, now manager of executive communications for Spotsylvania County Schools, Jon Russell.

A truncated timeline of interactions includes:

Jan. 24—School Board member Lisa Phelps emailed Schultz on Jan. 24, soon after Schultz’s appointment to the VDOE by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, requesting a meeting.

May 4—Phelps again contacts Schultz, this time requesting an extension on hiring a superintendent. Phelps also wrote: “It will be a pleasure to meet you at the Education Summit.” She is referencing the Middle Resolution Policy Network meeting that ran from May 6–7, which Phelps and Spotsy School Board member April Gillespie attended. Tax dollars were used to pay their expenses, which has raised concerns because MRPN has ties to the Middle Resolution political action committee. As tax dollars can’t be spent on PACs, Twigg is now under investigation for misappropriating public funds. Schultz also forwarded Phelps’ email to Balow, Russell, and Balow’s Chief of Staff Dicky Shanor.

June 7—Twigg forwarded a May 20 email from then-School Board attorney Brad King that covered the process for getting someone placed on the list of eligible superintendent candidates. Twigg asked Russell for “any help to write a summary or that tweeks [sic] state requirements.” An attachment to that email included an annotation from either Russell or Twigg explaining the method for hiring someone outside the world of education, known as Option IV, and noted it required “a letter signed by the local School Board Chairman. That’s all there is to it.”

July 9—Twigg sends Russell a confidential letter backing Taylor, but the School Board had not voted to approve the letter.

July 10—Russell forwarded the email and attached letter to Balow, writing, “Jillian if you have a chance please review this attachment. I will try to reach you tonight.”

July 11—Russell sent Twigg’s letter to the VDOE’s director of licensure, Maggie Clemmons, on July 11, and asked her to add Taylor to the list of candidates for licensure by the Board of Education.

July 26—Russell forwards an email chain between Taylor and Clemmons to Shanor. “Chief of Staff Shanor, please meet Spotsy School Board Chairman Twigg & Mark Taylor,” Russell wrote. “I have been working hard to get Mark through the endzone to be approved as superintendent by the Board of Education at their next meeting.”

According to a former Virginia Secretary of Education and three Spotsylvania School Board chairs that we interviewed, this level of involvement by VDOE is highly unusual.

We support the idea that localities should be able to hire their own superintendents. Youngkin claims to. His office wrote in an email to a local constituent complaining about the process for hiring Taylor: “Appointing a superintendent is one of the most important roles that a school board undertakes. Virginia prides itself on extensive local control in many facets of governance — including public education.”

So why the level of involvement in this case?

Perhaps VDOE’s involvement in hiring superintendents who are hostile to public education is a way to weaken traditional public education? Youngkin’s attacks on public education to suggest this may be precisely what he is trying to do.

The MPRN organization that hosted the meeting Phelps and Gillespie attended, and where Schultz spoke, is a stern critic of traditional public education. Further, the PAC it is associated with works “with campaign teams to elect constitutionally conservative candidates” who are working to overhaul traditional public education.

Let MPRN carry out its work. That’s why advocacy organizations and PACs exist.

But the DOE needs to stay out of local hires, especially when it appears it is supporting a candidate, like Taylor, who is aligned with those who are hostile to public education.