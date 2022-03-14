Editorial: Is this supernova really NOVA?

IF THE FREDERICKSBURG region

were a star, it would be a supernova.

Population in our area has soared 15.5 percent from 2010 to 2020. Real estate prices are up, up, up. And traffic on the area’s three major non-interstate corridors—Routes 1, 3, and 17—seem to grow heavier by the day.

And then there’s Interstate 95. If we have to explain that headache, then you haven’t had to deal with the congestion there. Count yourself lucky.

Does this rapid growth, then, mean we’re now a part of NOVA?

It’s a question that can roil us folks.

An informal poll on City-data.com has 59.4 percent of respondents saying we’re not Northern Virginia. And based on the comments these people added, that 59.4 percent is pretty adamant.

Our friends to the north, however, may disagree.

Earlier this month, Northern Virginia magazine declared our fair city a “destination,” highlighting our food scene, arts scene, and historical attractions.

“Visitors will relish the artsy vibe,” the piece said, “thanks to the galleries and art on every wall. If you love interesting, original pieces, you won’t have trouble finding them here, with everything from vintage to modern, metals to woodwork.”

Much the same could be said of Arlington, or Alexandria, or Fairfax, however. Hence, the question—Are we now part of Northern Virginia?

That so many of us resist that label says something about the area, and provides a hint to how we see ourselves.

Perhaps a better way to think about our relationship to NOVA is to reframe the question: Is Northern Virginia moving down here, or are we becoming more like Northern Virginia?

The answer to both these questions is yes. Our growth has been fueled by people fleeing Northern Virginia in search of a region with more-affordable housing and lower taxes, but is close enough to Washington, D.C., so that they can commute to work.

With this influx of people, naturally, has come more of a taste of the Northern Virginia region. We are now more culturally diverse than at any time in our history. Our educated workforce is attracting more companies, like ILM, whose president Jason Cohen is profiled on the Fredericksburg Economic Development & Tourism site.

The FredNats, of course, are a Northern Virginia transplant, having come from Woodbridge to bring professional baseball to our area.

Coming soon are two Northern Virginia businesses—Water’s End breweries and Hot Chikn Kitchn—whose owners are establishing a casual place to dine and meet that has a “very unexpected, upscale environment,” according to Zack Mote, one of the co-owners.

For all this growth and change, however, there is something timeless about our region that, so far, has kept the more-frantic pace of life up I–95 at arms’ length.

In other words, Northern Virginia may be coming here, but so far, we really haven’t become Northern Virginia.

Maybe it’s the Rappahannock River. Unlike the mighty Potomac, with its deep channels and well-controlled banks, the Rappahannock is a bit more untamed, dangerous, and, apparently, more inviting. Swimmers, tubers, and kayakers flock to its waters, while the shad run keeps anglers coming back every spring.

Maybe it’s the intimacy of local businesses like Carl’s, where you always seem to meet someone you know while standing in line. Or the tastiness of Allman’s BBQ, where the natives have been gathering since 1954.

Maybe it’s our rich history. It’s tough to imagine Abraham Lincoln or George Washington moving around Washington, D.C., given how much that city has changed. Far easier to allow yourself to feel, if just for a moment, what Thomas Jefferson and James Madison must have felt walking down Princess Anne or Caroline streets.

Our region’s history is older than that, however. Stand above the Fall Line on Fall Hill Avenue, and you can see in your mind’s eye John Smith of Jamestown meeting Amoroleck of the Mannahoac tribe. St. Louis may be the Gateway to the West, but Fredericksburg is where that journey West began.

So are we Northern Virginia? The magazine got it right. We’re a destination. Welcoming to all, and open to business and anyone who wishes to make this region their home.

But we’re still very much our own place.

Perhaps ILM’s Cohen said it best in his interview. We’re a “linchpin.”

Virginia is spinning rapidly all around us; growing, changing, inventing. Our community, however, seems to keep the whole state on its axle. The best of Virginia is found here.

That’s how we see it, anyway.