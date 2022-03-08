Editorial: It's time for a new birth of freedom

THE TRAIN of 18-wheelers that rolled into Thornburg on Sunday, part of a loosely organized group of protests dubbed the “Freedom Convoy,” isn’t the first such train to roll through Virginia.

In 1947, President Harry S. Truman—eager to showcase the ideal of American freedom that had recently rallied the nation to defeat Adolf Hitler—got behind the idea to roll a Freedom Train across the country.

For over 16 months, this train, holding 133 historical documents that showcased the freedom America represents to the world, traveled through more than 300 American cities, including seven in Virginia.

As it turned out, the train wasn’t exactly telling the whole story of freedom. It purposely omitted key documents that established Blacks’ civil and political rights, as well as documents highlighting labor’s victories.

This snub further emboldened Americans to hold the nation accountable to the higher ideals in our founding documents. Ideals that demanded equal legal standing for everyone. Their frustrations were captured in Langston Hughes’ famous poem “Freedom Train.”

Lord, I’ve been a-waiting for the Freedom train!/…/Way down in Dixie the only trains I see’s/Got a Jim-Crow coaches set aside for me.

Unlike the Freedom Train of 1947, the Freedom Convoy of 2022 espouses no cohesive, even if imperfect, vision of freedom. Rather, it’s pushing a seemingly disjointed string of grievances that come off sounding narcissistic and petty. As one participant said: “It’s not about COVID, it’s about everything.”

“Everything” was on display in the slogans on the trucks. These included: “End all mandates”; “Awake but not woke”; “My body my choice”; “I’m for constitutional correctness”; and “Think while it’s still legal.”

Others protested high gas prices and an economy they say has “tanked.” And just for good measure, one advocacy group is claiming the convoy as a movement to “protect religious freedom.”

It’s easy to pick at the ironies implicit in these expressions. “My body my choice,” for example, is a rallying cry against vaccine mandates. It’s a safe bet that the many of the truckers shouting that expression, which was originally coined and popularized by feminists, probably don’t feel the same way about women who want control of their reproductive rights.

It would be a mistake however to construe poor, jumbled messaging as disingenuous whining.

That’s because the cries for “freedom” in Thornburg aren’t grounded in the same high-minded ideals of the Freedom Train and Hughes. Rather, they are grounded in a definition popularized by President Ronald Reagan in the early 1980s.

With the USSR and communism as our common enemy, Reagan changed the way we talked about freedom from the idealism of equality for all, embraced by Hughes and highlighted in the documents on the Freedom Train, to an ideal defined by consumerism, which is really a form of individualism. Work hard, the money follows, and that makes you free.

In this definition, anything that gets in the way of hard work and money is a blow against freedom.

Reagan’s view of freedom became defined not by what unites us, but by “a series of negations—of government, of social responsibility, of a common public culture …,” as historian Eric Foner has said.

By that measure, truckers have legitimate reasons to complain.

Two at the rally in Thornburg said their fuel expenses were in excess of $2,000 a week. “If they don’t get the fuel prices down,” says Dewey Irving, “I’m going to have to shut this truck down.”

And while pay for truckers is way up, according to a 2021 survey by the American Truckers Association, the industry is having a tough time retaining drivers.

Long hours from home, physically demanding labor, and tentacle-like regulations regarding transport and pay take their toll on drivers.

Bill Hambrick, who is a driver, told the publication Transport Drive recently, “due to the dysfunctional system at all levels ... what drives a driver’s main concern is ... is this stress worth that number we’re trying to make to get home.”

The Reagan idea of freedom that has driven America for more than 40 years now, and was showcased in Thornburg this weekend, is losing its appeal with Americans, however.

In the face of the violent push by Russian leader Vladimir Putin against Ukraine, where he is committing atrocities in Europe not seen since World War II, grievances over mask mandates and worries over life-saving vaccines seem trivial.

This war is forcing us all to again think deeply about freedom. And the answers we are coming to will have little to do with what we want.

According to news reports at the time of writing, the White House is set to ban oil imports from Russia. We know what the result will be. Much higher gas prices. And as the war drags on, still more will be asked of us.

Since Reagan, we’ve had the luxury to lower the bar on freedom to what we want.

Reagan’s vision of freedom is not up to the current challenge, however. Truman’s and Hughes’, are. It’s time to again strive for, and set our hopes upon, this higher ideal.

One the world can look to, and model, and yearn for in times of crisis.

“At home they got a Freedom train/A Freedom train/That’s yours and mine!”