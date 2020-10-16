EDITORIAL: It's time to reign in big tech

Congress, the president and the Justice Department need to tell the bullies that their rule over the virtual and retail playground is over.

The subcommittee provided a wealth of detail on the anti-competitive nature of the four giant companies. When potential competitors come along, they’re gobbled up or destroyed by other means—including “killer acquisitions,” which means a company is bought and then shuttered or its product line killed off. Facebook owns Instagram and bought up a long list of competitors over the years. Joining the party with their own mergers and outright purchases of competitors or niche companies are Apple, Google and Amazon.

Internet searches drive people not to the best information or best prices, but to the platforms and markets controlled by these companies. So Big Tech becomes Big Brother. It knows our preferences, political ideology and reading habits. It knows the mouthwash we prefer.

The recommendations of the subcommittee are no more onerous than other laws that require competition—laws which regulate banks and television networks. The recommendations include addressing anti-competitive conduct in digital markets; strengthening merger and acquisition enforcement; and improving the administration of antitrust laws. The recommendations also call for limiting the different lines of businesses owned by the corporations.