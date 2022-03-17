Editorial: Journalists risk much to inform readers

BRENT RENAUD and Juan Arredondo were simply doing their jobs.

On assignment in Ukraine for Time magazine’s television and film division, Renaud and Arredondo were there to record footage for a documentary about the refugee crisis. On Sunday, the car they were riding in took fire from Russian forces. Renaud was shot in the head and killed, while Arredondo was injured but survived.

Journalists dying in the line of duty happens far more often than most people are aware.

So far this year, 17 journalists and media workers worldwide have been killed. Since 1992, a total of 2,132 have lost their lives according to records kept by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

In the United States, journalists generally don’t have to worry about that level of violence. There have been 15 killed in the U.S. since 1992, but seven of them were within a few hours’ drive of Fredericksburg.

Adam Ward and Alison Parker of WDBJ7 in Roanoke were shot while on-air in 2015. In Annapolis, Maryland, on June 28, 2018, a lone shooter walked into the offices of the Capital Gazette and murdered four journalists—Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Wendi Winters—and one media worker, Rebecca Smith.

While American journalists are, by the numbers, markedly safer than many of their international colleagues, threats against American journalists have been on the rise for some time.

Reasons for the increase are many. Certainly moves by former President Donald Trump to brand the press “the enemy of the people,” and flag any coverage of him or his administration that he disagreed with as “fake news,” have fueled the belief that journalists are not just to be challenged, but are a direct threat to individuals’ personal freedoms and, indeed, democracy itself.

Another reason for the growing ire is that journalists themselves are more visible than at any time in recent memory. The problem was framed well by Washington Post opinion writer Jason Rezaian in January:

“Traditionally journalists have wanted to stay away from the center of the stories they cover,” he wrote. “But that’s becoming impossible. The pressure is on to make our work stand out, as success is increasingly linked to web traffic. And as journalists’ profile and perceived influence rise online, leaders with authoritarian mindsets, and their followers, see the reach and independence as a threat to their power.”

At the heart of the anger that is being directed at journalists in America is a growing belief that news sources are untrustworthy. This belief, however, is not equally spread among the population.

A 2019 study by the Rand Corporation found that people who rarely or almost never seek out alternative viewpoints are much more likely to believe that news is less reliable now than in the past.

There’s no excuse for not reading more broadly.

Today’s news ecosystem is delivered in a greater variety of outlets and formats than at any other time in history. And these outlets cover the political spectrum, from nonpartisan and factually based to hyper-partisan and heavily slanted. The Media Bias Chart does an excellent job of plotting news organizations and where they fall in terms of bias and reliability.

As editorial page editor, I have found in more than 20 years of reporting nationally and internationally that the vast majority of journalists working are, like Renaud and Arredondo, just trying to do their jobs well.

The demands on journalists, especially in print media, are as great as they have ever been. So, too, is the scrutiny that readers bring to bear on them.

Day in and day out, the vast majority of journalists do their level best to report what is happening in their communities as accurately and as honestly as they are able under tremendous pressures.

Are we perfect? Of course not. We strive for it, however. And as the late football coaching legend Vince Lombardi once said, “Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence.”

A free working press is the bedrock of any democracy. So it’s no surprise that a free press is what authoritarian leaders move to control. Russia, Turkey, and China are all prime examples.

But increasingly, this is becoming a serious issue in the United States. Reporters without Borders tracks press freedom around the world. Of 180 countries ranked, the U.S. comes in at just 44th. Our ranking has been steadily eroding since at least 2013.

So much for “American Exceptionalism.”

We welcome honest debate about our work. When we err, we admit that.

We encourage our readers to examine our work, and to read broadly across the news spectrum, in order to understand the highly complex world we live in.

We invite readers to help us tell these stories.

And yes, we play a watchdog role over government. It is the surest check on government overreach we have.

We also ask, however, that people leave the anger, personal insults, harassing behavior, and threats directed toward us, behind.

Like Renaud and Arredondo, we’re just doing our job.