Editorial: Kaine addresses iRA; truth-telling

The Inflation Reduction Act recently passed by the U.S. Senate, and now pending before the U.S. House of Representatives, has a lot of good in it for Virginians. Its name not withstanding.

In a Zoom conference call with state newspaper editors on Wednesday, Sen. Tim Kaine highlighted what the bill will accomplish, and who in Virginia could benefit.

Before digging in, let’s deal with the distraction first. It’s fair to say that the bill is misnamed. The Inflation Reduction Act will reduce the deficit, though estimates of the amount vary considerably; how much impact it will have on inflation is harder to ascertain.

We are always skeptical of the impact any legislation will have on enormously complex economic problems. Inflation is already beginning to turn south. Slowly, for sure, and we want it to drop much faster, but by the time this legislation becomes law, inflation may well be on its way to becoming a non-issue.

A poor name choice, however, doesn’t mitigate IRA’s many positives.

The real strength of this bill, especially for Virginians, is the impact it could have on health care and on the push for clean energy.

On the health care front, Kaine highlighted the cap on out-of-pocket drug costs of $2,000 for Medicare beneficiaries beginning in 2025.

How much that helps any one family, of course, will vary. But a January 2022 Congressional Budget Office study reported that “Per enrollee spending on prescription drugs in Medicare Part D averaged about $2,700 per year.” That’s a significant potential savings for people on fixed incomes, even with high inflation.

Medicare beneficiaries will also have insulin costs capped at $35. A major win for those who depend on this life-saving drug. Unfortunately, that cap doesn’t extend to non-Medicare individuals.

As for the clean-energy portion of the bill, at more than $300 billion it’s the most aggressive push for green energy in our nation’s history.

“We are embracing a clean energy revolution in this country, and in Virginia in particular,” Kaine said.

He points out that Virginia is “going to be the first center of wind component manufacturing in the United States.” Located in Portsmouth, these manufacturers will require suppliers. IRA incentives could be used to motivate companies to create those parts to supply this new center, creating not only jobs, but also lessening our dependence on foreign supply chains.

IRA wasn’t the only thing on the senator’s mind, however.

With increasing calls for violence by extremists in the wake of the search at Mar-a-Lago, Kaine was asked about how we begin to deal with the problem.

On the legislative side, he points to two bills signed in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump aimed at stopping online sex trafficking—FOSTA, the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act, and SESTA, the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act—as a model for fighting online calls for violence.

Social media platforms enjoy broad immunity from civil liability for the content placed on their sites. FOSTA and SESTA removed those immunities when platforms were informed of sex trafficking content on their sites and refused to take it down.

“We could potentially use this model,” Kaine said, to end immunities when companies refuse to remove information and writings that are calls to violence. He acknowledges that “the language would have to be crafted very carefully” so as to protect our broad First Amendment protections.

Still, it’s encouraging that legislatively Kaine and others are actively thinking of ways to thwart this growing threat.

Beyond legislation, Kaine also stressed the importance of simple truth-telling.

He said he was “most disturbed” the governor chose to impugn the Department of Justice and not let the legal process work. Youngkin’s tweet about the Mar-a-Lago search said, in part, “A stunning move by the DOJ and FBI. This same DOJ labeled parents in Loudoun County as terrorists….”

“That’s just a lie,” Kaine said. “The DOJ never labeled Loudon … parents as domestic terrorists…. For Gov. Youngkin, who knows better, to trash the DOJ in that way shows a severe lack of judgment.”

We fully concur. The blatant lying has to stop.

These types of conversations are hard enough.

The IRA, which took longer than expected and required significant trade-offs to get to yes, proves tough conversations can yield positive outcomes.

That’s a model worth emulating.