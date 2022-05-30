Editorial: Keep a cool head for self, planet

Now fully into the arms of the summer season, here’s a number to keep in mind: 10,527.

That’s the number of deaths in the United States between 2004 and 2018 directly related to heat.

Of that number, 6,220 of those deaths listed heat as the underlying cause of death.

The Virginia Department of Health reports that between 2018 and 2020, there were 28 heat-related deaths.

Diligence and awareness are one’s best defense against heat illness.

Humidity is one factor to be most aware of. The body cools itself not by perspiring, according to Steven Ackerman and Jonathan Martin of the University of Wisconsin–Madison department of atmospheric and oceanic sciences. Rather, it cools itself by the evaporation of perspiration from the skin. In high humidity, evaporation slows, making it harder to cool down.

So, as the humidity climbs, be smart about outdoor activities. Whether you’re an athlete or a weekend gardener, try to get your work in early in the morning

Hydration is another area to be mindful of. According to the Mayo Clinic, studies offer a range of answers to the question, “How much water should I be drinking?” The truth is, a number of variables can affect that answer.

An easy way to know if you’re getting enough is to monitor your desire for thirst and your urine output. If you are rarely thirsty and your urine is colorless or light yellow, you’re fluid intake is probably OK.

The Mayo Clinic suggests men consume 15.5 cups of fluid a day, and women consume about 11.5 cups, to stay hydrated. It’s worth checking with your doctor about what you personally need.

Also remember that about 20% of your fluid comes from foods.

Beyond caring for yourself, it’s important to watch out for others, too.

Checking in on elderly people and those who face health problems is important. Is their air conditioning working? Do they have enough to eat and drink?

No need to pry. Just be an observant, good neighbor.

For those with children and pets, be especially mindful to not leave them in a car unattended.

Rolling down windows and parking in the shade is no solution. On hot days, a car’s temperature can rise 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.

Children’s body temperatures rise much more rapidly than an adult’s, and death can come in just minutes.

Always check and double-check that your children and pets are not left behind. Further, it’s not a good idea to leave them in a running car with the air conditioning, either. Engines fail. And yes, cars get stolen.

These are just some of the little things we can all do to stay safe.

While caring for yourself, think a bit broader. The rising temperatures we are experiencing here on the East Coast and on the West Coast are the direct result of manmade climate change.

Think long-term about how you can reduce your carbon footprint (electric cars and mowers, reduced driving, cutting back on the amount of meat you consume). And think about policies at the state and national levels that are working to keep greenhouse gases in check.

So while sitting inside the house cooling by the air conditioning, do yourself a favor and learn more about the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative by checking out rggi.org. These policies are key to controlling greenhouse gases.

And if you worry that the issue is too far gone or too big to handle, remember this.

That air conditioner you’re cooling by was once the primary cause of creating a hole in our ozone layer. That, too, seemed an impossible problem to solve. But with political will, smart policies, and some creative work by researchers, that problem was addressed.

Want to know more about that? Grab a cool drink and dial up “Ozone Hole: How we save the planet” (pbs.org/show/ozone-hole-how-we-saved-planet).

We can address climate change, and keep ourselves safe in summer, if we just stay cool and be smart.