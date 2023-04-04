The lamb might not lie down next to the lion, but there is some hope for donkeys and elephants.

For years, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine has led the charge to take war powers back from the Oval Office. Congress ceded those powers to the president in 1991 and 2002, enabling our military actions in Iraq.

Like many things done in haste, those moves were regrettable. Leaving such arbitrary power in the hands of one person could, Kaine realized, be disastrous. Some presidents are sane, level-headed leaders. Recent history, though, has convinced many that it is not guaranteed.

This time, the claw-back is closer to reality, thanks to rare bipartisanship between Democrats and Republicans. Kaine and Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana co-sponsored the bill, and on March 29, the Senate voted 66–30 to repeal the presidential war powers legislation.

Granted, the repeal still has to get through the House, never an easy task. If it does survive, President Joe Biden’s administration has indicated he would support it.

Kaine and Young have lobbied other senators relentlessly to get this far. Kaine has been pushing for this for his last decade on the Hill. He has been quoted as calling himself a “Johnny one-note” on the issue. He’s been bothered by the implications of presidential war powers for more than 20 years, back to his time as Virginia’s lieutenant governor in 2002, when 9/11 made an angry country eager to strike out somewhere to avenge the outrage and ensure it never happened again.

Kaine and Young have worked together on the repeal bill since 2019. Eighteen Republicans joined Democrats in voting to repeal, a wide coalition that ranged from centrist Susan Collins to Libertarian Rand Paul.

Concerns that Congressional foot-dragging could impede quick military action don’t seem realistic. On Dec. 8, 1941, the day after Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Roosevelt asked Congress to declare war on Japan, which Congress immediately did. When real, existential dangers face our country, our lawmakers can be very bipartisan.

What about the specter of a nuclear attack from another country, demanding immediate response? In that case (God forbid), the president, consulting with the secretary of defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, might still have to act instantly.

However, nuclear war is far too easy to stumble into when only one person is calling the shots. President Richard Nixon once said, “I can go into my office and pick up the telephone, and in 25 minutes, 70 million people will be dead.” What if Nixon, in his anguished last days in office, had picked up that phone?

In the 2003 Iraq invasion, where weapons of mass destruction were never found and the entire U.S. effort seemed based on intentional or unintentional misinformation, something as large and diverse as Congress might have saved us from acting in haste and repenting at leisure.

Sen. Kaine is to be lauded for fighting a long uphill battle that he is, so far, winning.

Kaine is more than a “Johnny one-note,” but if he took out his harmonica and serenaded his Senate counterparts, this was the right note to hit.