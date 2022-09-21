Editorial: Local control is failing Spotsylvania

School boards are sometimes hailed as the purest form of American democracy. Locally controlled, school boards in theory are highly responsive to voters because board members don’t just oversee a system, they have to face voters—their friends and their neighbors—every day.

But the coziness of the local School Board is also its greatest weakness. Apart from local elections, there are few significant checks and balances on School Board actions. In Virginia, the state Board of Education is one government entity, outside of law enforcement, that has some tools at its disposal to act as a check on school boards.

Specifically, the VBOE approves licenses for prospective superintendents. And there are specific parameters set whereby the VBOE can deny a license to individuals who otherwise meet basic criteria.

Last week, the Virginia Board of Education ignored those parameters, citing a naïve belief in the virtue of “local control.”

Most members of the VBOE who voted to grant Mark Taylor a superintendent’s license—a man with no experience working in education—referenced the local-control mantra before supporting Taylor.

Their commitment to this mantra was so extreme that two of the board members, Alan Siebert and Andrew Rotherham, went on to say that if they were on the local school board, they would not have hired Taylor.

“We’re not on a local board,” said Rotherham. “That’s for the people of Spotsylvania, speaking through a local school board. They have to make these decisions. That’s fundamentally the civics lesson of this entire episode.”

Rotherham, who has not responded to our request for an interview, has it wrong. The lesson isn’t about the sacredness of local control. It’s a reminder that when local leaders abandon the principles of a democratic society, state and federal authorities must step in to protect local residents.

That’s a lesson that Rotherham, Siebert, and the other board members who voted to grant Taylor a license, should have learned from studying the civil rights movement.

In those turbulent years, local control was used as a bludgeon to undemocratically and mercilessly use government power to deny Blacks their basic civil rights.

Spotsylvania School Board Chair Kirk Twigg has openly and without apology shut down democracy in Spotsylvania’s school system. He’s hired his good buddy Mark Taylor, paid him an exorbitant guaranteed salary that will handcuff the county for years, and hired an extremist Republican operative—Jon Russell—to whitewash the educational disaster that’s coming.

This trio now has a death grip on school leadership.

Twigg is unwilling, or unable, to speak intelligently—indeed, at all—about his plans for the school system. He won’t respond to many of his constituents, to fellow board members, or to the press. And he has turned School Board meetings into a dysfunctional three-ring circus, where Twigg and his three cohorts shut down opposing voices, insult three of the board members by regularly responding to their requests to speak with “hurry up” or “make it quick,” and frequently talk over them.

The Old South—and all the corruption associated with it—is alive and well in Spotsylvania.

Don’t take our word that Twigg is acting antidemocratically. Take the word of Sheriff Roger Harris of Spotsylvania.

Talking to NBC4 in Washington, Harris said of his decision to no longer provide security at School Board meetings: “[T]he morale of the deputies over the past several months has just decreased rapidly, and when we’re asked to do things that are obviously a violation of the First Amendment … It’s a depressing job to be there and be treated, to see the public treated the way they are by members of the School Board, primarily the chairman.”

In cases where School Board leadership is so clearly not acting democratically, state and federal authorities must protect those the board is supposed to answer to: citizens, parents, and their children.

Last Thursday, the VBOE ignored the overwhelming evidence before it, ignored the laws in place that allow them to stop egregious abuses of power, and failed Spotsylvania and its 24,000-plus students.

The damage to these students’ future successes is real.

Fortunately, democracy will rule again next November, when citizens can vote on School Board members.

Let’s hope they get it right next time. Because we can’t count on the state to serve as a check on those who would abuse their power.