Editorial: Local groups work to bring homeless in from cold

FOR THOSE struggling to keep a roof over their heads, these are cold times, and the temperature’s dropping.
Over the last 10 years, inflation has risen 1.82 percent annually. Over that same period, rent inflation has gone up 3.21 percent annually. Housing rent, as many know firsthand, is rising much faster than take-home pay is.
And, with recession circling like a hawk, the numbers are more dismal. From January to October, according the National Rent Report, which keeps an eye on the market, the national median rental price increased 16.4 percent. If you weren’t able to house yourself and your family a year ago, you almost definitely can’t now.
In the Fredericksburg area, there are people and organizations who are fighting a system in which many spend their nights in cars, parks, abandoned buildings and campgrounds.
The Regional Continuum of Care coordinates homeless services in Planning District 16 (the ’Burg and the counties of Spotsylvania, Stafford, Caroline and King George). It is seeking support from localities for what is called permanent supportive housing, which offers rent subsidies and mental health and substance abuse counseling, plus employment and educational support. The goal is to help people rise from homeless to contributing members of the community.
Continuum of Care officials say District 16 needs 75 more permanent supportive housing units in order to deal with the homeless. Seventy-eight percent of those designated as continuous homeless in our area have a disability or past trauma. They need our help.
Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody will meet with Virginia Supportive Housing, which helps develop housing communities statewide, before the end of the year to determine if the interest is here for developing permanent supportive housing.
We hope our area will see the worth in a project that can redeem lives and make us a better community.
At the same time, the Thurman Brisben Center’s Mobility Mentoring program is focused on getting families out of shelters and into apartments. It’s part of a nonprofit based in Boston, Economic Mobility Pathways (EMPath) that assists more than two million participants nationwide. The local program was greatly aided by a grant from the late Doris Buffett’s Sunshine Lady Foundation.
EMPath coaches families, with an emphasis on reducing the stress that comes with not knowing where you’re going to sleep tonight and can lead to bad decisions. EMPath claims that families it coaches for three to five years double their earnings, and that 75 percent complete new degrees. If reality is anywhere close to that, this is a very worthy cause.