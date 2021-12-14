Editorial: Local groups work to bring homeless in from cold

Continuum of Care officials say District 16 needs 75 more permanent supportive housing units in order to deal with the homeless. Seventy-eight percent of those designated as continuous homeless in our area have a disability or past trauma. They need our help.

Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody will meet with Virginia Supportive Housing, which helps develop housing communities statewide, before the end of the year to determine if the interest is here for developing permanent supportive housing.

We hope our area will see the worth in a project that can redeem lives and make us a better community.

At the same time, the Thurman Brisben Center’s Mobility Mentoring program is focused on getting families out of shelters and into apartments. It’s part of a nonprofit based in Boston, Economic Mobility Pathways (EMPath) that assists more than two million participants nationwide. The local program was greatly aided by a grant from the late Doris Buffett’s Sunshine Lady Foundation.