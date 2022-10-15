Editorial: Local reps mostly silent on 2020 election

The Washington Post on Oct. 6 released a stunning report about the number of Republicans who are “election deniers” and running for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, Senate, or the House.

Of the 569 Republicans analyzed, 291 of them met the Post’s criteria for being an election denier. That’s 51% of Republicans running for the above-named offices.

Here in Virginia, Republican election deniers are involved in eight of the state’s 11 congressional district races. Four of them—Rob Wittman (1st), Bob Good (5th), Ben Cline (6th), and H. Morgan Griffith (9th)—are incumbents and favored to win their races. Two—Jen Kiggans (2nd) and Yesli Vega (7th)—are challengers in competitive races. The remaining two—Leon Benjamin (4th) and Hung Cao (10th)—are also challengers, but trailing in the polls and not expected to win their races.

We reached out to each of these Republicans and asked five questions:

Whether he or she feels this labeling by the Post is fair.

Whether he or she accepts that the 2020 election was properly, and securely, run.

Whether he or she accepts that Joe Biden won the election with no qualifications about vote tabulations or election rules in states like Pennsylvania.

Where he or she stands now on questions of election “integrity.”

Whether he or she is at all concerned that the ongoing inaccurate statements by some members of the House and the Senate that the 2020 election was not fairly run is doing significant damage to democracy as we now understand it.

Only one of the eight candidates—Cao—bothered to respond. Credit him for at least taking the time to write, even if his responses were typical of the evasive tactics politicians are adept at delivering.

In response to question one, for example, Cao wrote: “Unfortunately, the Post has divested itself from the practice of fact-checking…. The article’s sole purpose was to add to the nauseating divisiveness that voters continue to tell me they’re sick of and to distract from economic issues impacting struggling families.”

A nice stump speech, but he doesn’t say if the assessment was fair or unfair.

His responses were no more enlightening on the other four questions.

For five of the remaining candidates, we can understand why they might not respond. Our reporting area is outside their districts.

But there are no excuses for Vega and Wittman dodging these questions.

Vega’s refusal to interact isn’t surprising. She has never acknowledged our offer to put her views before our readers in the opinion pages. She refuses to return phone calls or answer questions from The Free Lance–Star. And most telling, she refused to debate Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Fredericksburg, because the UMW-sponsored event would have taken place at “a college of your base,” she said in a tweet. (She had no problem, however, accepting a debate in Prince William County, the center of her base.)

Wittman, however, proved the most disappointing. He has served the 1st District since 2007 and enjoys a reputation for being responsive to members of the press, as well as to his constituents.

Shortly after the insurrection, he defended his decision not to certify electors on Jan. 6 this way: “The intention is not to overturn the results of the election. … I knew that this wasn’t going to in any way, shape, or form, impact the results of the electoral college. But I do think it’s incredibly important to be able to express everyone’s concerns.”

He went on to say: “people … feel frustrated, because they don’t believe that issues that they see are real, are being addressed.”

These statements are appalling. There are times when leaders must speak truth to those who, for whatever their reasoning or motivation, refuse to accept reality. (Remember John McCain in 2008 stopping a town hall discussion to correct a woman who insisted Obama was a Muslim?)

Wittman failed this test miserably after the Jan. 6 insurrection. And why? Norman Leahy of the Washington Post has a pretty good handle on it. In a Sept. 28, 2022, column, he wrote: “Wittman’s actions, in part, stem from old-fashioned self-preservation.”

It seems that this analysis would apply to seven of the Republicans running for Congress that we reached out to.

They would rather treat their followers’ delusions about the election with a wink and a nod, than stand up for the integrity of the system that put four of them in office. In Wittman’s case, the system has put him in office eight times.

Our citizens, and our nation, deserve better.