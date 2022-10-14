Editorial: Local schools? Parents, students love them

Recent news media coverage of school board meetings in Virginia could lead one to believe that the state’s parents are ready to rise up en masse and scrap the public school system.

How, then, to explain a recent statewide survey done by the University of Mary Washington’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies? The survey, reported on by the Free Lance-Star last week, [“Majority of Virginians approve of their local school districts”] seems to indicate that most Virginians think the people charged with educating our kids are doing all right.

Some 40% percent of respondents gave their local schools a grade of A or B, while 26 percent said they deserved a C. Only 16 percent gave their schools a D or an F. So, two-thirds of those surveyed said their public schools are at least satisfactory. Only about one-sixth think they’re failing or close to it. That’s a pretty rousing majority versus a tiny minority. (Of those surveyed, 18% said they had no opinion.)

The squeaky wheel gets the grease, the grease in this case being attention. People who show up at school board meetings to raise a ruckus about bathrooms, books, or other issues they hold dear are not the majority and should not be dictating school policy.

The survey also sent a message to Gov. Glenn Youngkin: Don’t micromanage education. The survey revealed that 41% of respondents said the governor should have less control over the schools, and 25% said he should have the same level of power he has now. Only 17% thought the governor should have more power over public education, again, about one in six.

About 2 ½ times more Virginians want Youngkin to tap the brakes on school oversight than wish him to put the pedal to the metal.

As with everything in the United States of late, approval and disapproval have a political tint. Blue districts are more positive about the public schools than red districts. Still, the average Virginian doesn’t seem to think our schools are deserving of the dumpster-fire treatment they’re getting at some school board meetings.

Parents should be involved in their kids’ education. However, showing up at a board meeting and trying to get your way by yelling louder and packing the gallery is not a sensible or fair method of deciding education policy.

We already have a voice in the issue: School boards are elected.

Most of us think public schools are doing a pretty good job, but we tend to say it with our indoor voices.

We hope those boards, and anyone else involved in deciding school policy, will drown out the noise and look at the numbers.