Editorial: Make this 4th about the 14th

SECTION 1 of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is arguably the most important piece of the Constitution.

Its 80 words are the basis for such key concepts as state action, privileges and immunities, citizenship, due process, and equal protection. One of these, the “equal protection” clause, is “one of the most litigated sections of the Constitution,” according to the Legal Information Institute, which is run by Cornell Law School.

Section 1 is also the part of the Constitution on which the vast expansion of freedoms gained in the 20th- and early 21st-century was based.

Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka (1954) ended segregated education

Griswold v. Connecticut (1965) established privacy rights by recognizing married couples’ right to use contraceptives

Loving v. Virginia (1967) struck down state laws denying interracial marriage

Roe v. Wade (1973) recognized a woman’s right to an abortion

Lawrence v. Texas (2003) recognized the right to private homosexuality activity

In recent weeks, however, the Supreme Court has set the stage to roll back hard-earned freedoms. Roe v. Wade was the first to fall. But SCOTUS has rolled out the red carpet, inviting test cases to potentially overturn other liberties that also stand on the 14th Amendment, such as gay marriage and the right to contraception.

This course change is nothing short of extraordinary.

SCOTUS’ recent decisions have deepened the American divide, challenged the notion of judicial restraint, and seriously undercut Americans’ confidence in this institution.

To those who would argue that we need only read the text of the Constitution and find the plain meaning of what the Founders intended, SCOTUS’ recent decisions should permanently end that argument. Alito declared almost 50 years of established law “egregiously wrong,” and his argument that the court should be “reluctant” to recognize rights not named in the Constitution doesn’t pass the smell test. When the 14th was passed in 1868, women couldn’t even vote. His ruling is hubris of the highest order.

We encourage our readers this July 4 to spend time with the 80 words that are Section 1 of the 14th Amendment, which we reprint in the next paragraph. We then encourage people to spend considerably more time exploring the lengthy history behind those words that is detailed at the Legal Information Institute.

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

What this past week has reminded us is that rights are never easily earned. And they are always to be defended.

The road back to restoring the rights lost this week will be long.

It begins with learning to grasp the meaning of the 80 words that for decades have extended rights. And which now have been twisted to take said rights away.