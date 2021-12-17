EDITORIAL: Making sense of Bay grades

THE LATEST REPORT on the state of the Chesapeake Bay is further evidence of what anyone who’s been paying attention knows: Despite slow progress over recent decades, if we are to save this invaluable resource, we must remain fully committed to the difficult work, because there will be setbacks and new threats.
Sometimes it seems as though the bay, a recognized national treasure, gets more scores and grades than any school-age child. Though the various reports can be confusing, they are valuable and demonstrate that a range of organizations, agencies and dedicated people are working to solve the problems that jeopardize the future of the bay.
Earlier this summer, news focused on the annual state of the bay report card issued by the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. Those grades were mixed: The overall score improved slightly, up from a C-minus to a C, but some individual parts were troubling, as were the trends those problems might indicate.
In Hampton Roads, all indicators about the health of the Elizabeth River region went down, despite determined effort on the part of local officials, the nonprofit Elizabeth River Project and environmental and advocacy groups.
Now a report from the Chesapeake Bay Program says that in the most recent three-year assessment, water quality scores have dropped. Only 33 percent of the bay and its tributaries met established water quality standards in the 2017–19 period, as compared to 38 percent in 2016–18. Even more discouraging, the decline has been steady, dropping from a high of 42.2 percent meeting standards in the 2015–17 period, when restoration seemed to be gaining traction.
The Chesapeake Bay Program is a partnership among local and state governments, nonprofits and academic institutions that joined forces in the 1980s after it became evident that the bay was dying, its polluted waters increasingly unable to support vital plant and animal life. It coordinates the efforts of the six states and the District of Columbia in the bay’s watershed, and many others working to solve the problems.
The main reason the new three-year report cites for the worsening scores is rain: unusually wet weather in 2018 and 2019. Rain washes more pollution from wastewater, sediment and agricultural runoff including fertilizers into the bay and its tributaries.
That’s related to one of the major new threats that’s complicating the bay’s recovery, even with all the hard work underway—climate change is causing more frequent and intense storms that result in a lot of runoff, making efforts to modify farming practices, restore forests and wetlands, and improve wastewater treatment even more urgent.
A recent report from a group monitoring one of the Hampton Roads rivers in the watershed, the nonprofit James River Association, bears that out, saying that American shad, known as the “founding fish” for its historic importance, is on the brink of collapse in the river. The report blames heavy rain in 2018 for the decline.
That reminds us that, confusing as the many reports may be, the work they represent is crucial to save the bay that’s at the heart of much that’s essential—the tourism, seafood, military and maritime industries that are the bedrocks of our economy, and much of the recreation, food and natural setting that enrich our lives.
A lot of hard work has been done, and a lot of money has been spent to save the bay. As recent reports show, we can never take progress for granted. Much more effort and capital will be needed. It’s good news that the infrastructure and jobs act President Joe Biden signed into law recently includes an extra $238 million over the next five years for the Chesapeake Bay Program.
When Glenn Youngkin takes office as governor of Virginia in January, he and the General Assembly must remain committed to the essential work of saving the bay. It’s a cause that should transcend party politics, and it’s one that cannot wait.
—The Virginian–Pilot (Norfolk)