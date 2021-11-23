Editorial: Medicare Advantage spending needs a closer look

MEDICARE ADVANTAGE plans are popular, convenient and fast-growing—and a rising drain on taxpayers, new research has found. A former federal health official said his analysis showed that Medicare overpaid these private plans by more than $106 billion in recent years, costs that are only expected to soar. Federal regulators and Congress need to get a grip on this spending, where every dollar on needless services and unearned profit robs enrollees and taxpayers alike.

Richard Kronick, who served as deputy assistant secretary for health policy in the Department of Health and Human Services during the Obama administration, said new billing data showed that switching seniors to Medicare Advantage plans had cost taxpayers tens of billions of dollars more than keeping them in original Medicare.

Medicare Advantage, an alternative to original Medicare, is run primarily by major insurance companies, and the plans generally offer extra benefits, such as eyeglasses and dental care. But Kronick said the overpayments from 2010 through 2019 reflect the way the private plans charge for sicker patients. And critics are calling on Congress to quit interfering on behalf of these politically connected companies so that federal regulators can do more to end abusive billing practices.