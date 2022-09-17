Editorial: Mes Nacional de la Herencia Hispana

THE HISPANIC communities in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County, and Stafford County are growing.

The details of this growth are hard to nail down because there are problems with the way the Census Bureau collects and codes racial and ethnic groups. But as Alex Scribner noted in a piece for the Dogwood last year, “These errors frequently are at the expense of undercounting minority groups.”

Here’s how the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia slices and dices the census data.

From 2010 to 2019, the Hispanic population grew by 21.7% and represented 10.9% of Fredericksburg’s population in 2019. In Spotsylvania, the Hispanic population grew 57.4% over the same period, representing 10.7% of the population. And in Stafford, the Hispanic population grew 82.5% representing 14.2% of the population.

Hispanics, however, do not at the present time have great visibility in our public square. Currently, there are no Hispanic representatives on the boards of supervisors, city council, or school boards of these three communities.

We hope that will soon change.

The Hispanic community brings with it a welcome breath of cultural, artistic, and economic contributions that we all would be well-served to learn more about.

Thursday, Sept. 15, marked the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage month. So it’s a great time to raise our collective awareness.

The commonwealth’s official website is celebrating the month by highlighting notable Hispanics in the commonwealth, as well as the many contributions that they’ve made to American society.

From teachers to community leaders, activists, business leaders, and innovators in the fields of art and culture, Hispanics have had a profound impact on Virginia (visit: virginia.gov/hispanic-heritage-month)

Jesus Dominguez, a retired Marine who now works as a contractor in cybersecurity support for the defense industry, lives in Fredericksburg and says that this month’s celebration comes at a difficult time. He worries that the situation at the southern border is casting a bad light on the community.

For this month of celebration, he tells The Free Lance–Star, he hopes that people can put that aside for now and “appreciate the contributions Hispanics have brought to this country.” The food is certainly a part of that contribution, but Dominguez also points to Latin music and artistry.

He also notes that it is tough on Hispanics who come to our area and don’t know English. “I hope they can assimilate,” he says.

While it’s true that language gaps can make it hard to elevate one’s presence in a nonnative land, it’s equally true that natives can help Hispanic immigrants feel more comfortable by making an effort to learn some Spanish.

Travel the globe, and few and far between are the places you won’t find people who can speak enough English to help you get around.

Americans, by contrast, do a poor job of learning second languages. According to the Census Bureau, only about 20% of Americans are bilingual. That compares with 56% of Europeans. Worldwide, Jay Mathews of the Washington Post reports that about half the population is at least bilingual.

There are lots of ways to learn. Germanna Community College offers classes in Spanish.

For those not interested or able to go the formal classroom route, there’s Babbel and other apps.

For just a few dollars a month, you can download a app and learn the fundamentals of conversational Spanish at your own pace.

Even if you choose not to learn some of the language, taking part in cultural events goes a long way toward helping us learn more about our Hispanic neighbors.

There are public events occurring this month at the Fredericskburg Fairgrounds (Sept. 18), Old Mill Park (Oct. 1), and throughout the month at the James Farmer Multicultural Center. You can learn more about all these by visiting fredericksburgva.gov/1827/Hispanic-Heritage-Month.

This is a great month to connect with, learn from, and get to know our Hispanic neighbors. So pick the events that work for you, and vamos!