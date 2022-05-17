Editorial: Miracles can happen when sunlight is let in

Writing on April 19 about the deteriorating situation between the Montpelier Descendants Committee and the Montpelier Foundation, we opined:

“The dream of power-sharing is now dead at Montpelier.”

It seems a miracle has occurred at James Madison’s home and plantation, as “structural parity”—the granting of an equal number of board seats to individuals recommended by the MDC and individuals not associated with the committee—has been resurrected.

On Monday, the Montpelier Foundation elected 11 highly qualified individuals, submitted by the MDC, to the foundation’s board of directors.

There are reasons to be optimistic about the future. With this move, the promise of structural parity made last year has been achieved. These new board members are something of a Dream Team in the areas of historical preservation and race relations in America.

Further, the confrontational board chair, Eugene Hickok, who in an interview with The Free Lance–Star earlier this year doubled down on his claim that he and the foundation’s CEO never threatened employees with their jobs for speaking out, even when confronted with contrary evidence, has stepped aside.

With these two moves, the dream of telling “whole-truth” history again seems within reach. If successful, Montpelier will stand as one of the few places in the U.S. where the unvarnished full story of the enslaved and their owners will be truthfully told.

Still, the road ahead will be bumpy. Montpelier is confronting financial challenges. There is work to do to restore trust with the organization’s talented staff. Further, leadership issues remain, as well as questions about how to move ahead with programs and partnerships.

“There will be a special meeting held soon after Memorial Day” that will deal with these major issues, Greg Werkheiser of Cultural Heritage Partners, counsel for the MDC, told us.

Some might fear that this battle has tarnished Montpelier’s image beyond repair. We believe that this very public battle will strengthen the foundation going forward, and serve as a model for other organizations.

“Things weren’t done in the darkness,” Werkheiser told The Free Lance–Star. “It was all, completely, eventually done out in the open.”

What happens in America’s for-profit and nonprofit board rooms is often cloaked in secrecy. Because this is so, the winners get to tell their stories, and the losers, too often with nondisclosure agreements hanging over the heads, carry the uglier secrets with them for the rest of their natural lives.

This secrecy, this intention to shield people’s eyes to the difficulties associated with tackling our most-challenging issues, has for too long perpetuated the fairy-tale-like histories of our nation.

What happened at Montpelier—the good, the bad, and the ugly, as difficult as it was to watch—showed the realities of racism to all who would watch.

It’s a lesson that we hope the new board will remember as it walks the difficult path before it.

What happened at Montpelier represents the higher road to racial healing. In the open. Sometimes raw. And now, with a balanced set of voices wrestling together to at last come to terms with our troubled past.

Clean, straightforward answers will prove elusive. James Madison was a study in contradiction on the subject of slavery. There is no reason to believe that our struggles to come to terms with race will be any different.

At Montpelier, finally, it’s all out in the open. Let it stay there. And let sunshine illuminate the days ahead.

For when we do, miracles happen.

And all the people said: “Amen.”