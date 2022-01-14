EDITORIAL: Monitoring Virginia's return on broadband investment

When Gov. Ralph Northam began his term in 2018, an estimated 660,000 Virginians lacked high-speed internet access. That staggering figure was a metric the governor, whose hometown on the Eastern Shore was among the unserved places, took personally.
Northam grew up on a farm just outside of Onancock on the Eastern Shore. His hometown was among the unserved places, and long before the COVID-19 pandemic became the driving issue behind broadband policy, he channeled his personal experience into a sense of urgency.
Last month, nearing the end of his term, Northam took the podium at a fire station in Goochland County with a sense of accomplishment. He announced $722 million in new grants that would support 35 broadband projects across 70 Virginia localities. Roughly 278,000 households, businesses and community institutions stood to gain high-speed service, and Virginia now is on pace to achieve universal broadband by 2024.
But the metrics that have shaped recent broadband efforts, led by the number of unconnected homes and businesses, have to evolve going forward. Virginia must measure the return on investment by collecting concrete data about “who” is receiving new internet services and “where” it is being placed. Circle back to Northam’s initial case for pursuing universal broadband. The digital divide in Virginia was caused by a “fundamental math problem,” the governor’s team explained in its Commonwealth Connect report. For private providers, the cost of building 1 mile of service in Arlington and Accomack counties might be the same, but densely populated areas like Arlington offer more potential customers.
“For areas with lower densities, the cost of the infrastructure outweighs the potential revenue that could be gained from customers,” the report warned. “In those areas, without government intervention, citizens will never be served.”
“Government intervention” has taken four paths over the past four years.
- First, Virginia ramped up state grants that support public-private partnerships between localities and providers. Annual investment in the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative jumped from $1 million in 2017 to $50 million in 2021.
- Second, the General Assembly adopted laws that accelerate coverage and competition. Most notably, the utility-leverage program allows major electricity companies to partner with localities and providers to serve hard-to-reach areas.
- Third, state leadership developed detailed guidance and resources for localities to develop broadband plans. Information sharing has ranged from sample requests for proposals to maps of available services and assets.
- And finally, relationship building between public and private entities resulted in the Commonwealth Connect Coalition, a grouping of 100-plus businesses, nonprofits and other entities invested in high-speed access.
Why put time and energy into these initiatives? The Commonwealth Connect report stressed there was a significant “return on investment” for rural and small businesses.
One study cited that universal broadband could add $1.29 billion to Virginia’s gross state product while creating upward of 9,400 jobs. Small-business growth could add $20 million to $26 million in state income tax revenue. Agriculture, the commonwealth’s largest industry, could increase output by 18% through the adoption of connected technologies. And property values could jump an estimated 3 to 8 percent through the addition of reliable internet access.
But the report admitted these calculations “still fail to capture the economic benefits of increased market access” for rural businesses, telehealth patients, students and more.
“It can be easy to say, ‘Well, some of our county is connected,’ ” Rep. Abigail Spanberger, 7th, added at the Dec. 13 event in Goochland. “But that’s not everybody.”
Extending Spanberger’s sentiment, it can be easy to say ‘Well, our entire county is connected.’ But what about the people behind the data? There’s more work to do to ensure that better outcomes are reaching households and businesses with newfound connections. Look no further than the tumult of this month’s snowstorm across Virginia. Local governments already are using digital tools to send civic alerts that help residents prepare for—and survive—during a crisis.
Current broadband investments have to lead to better systems in the future—ones that can improve power-outage response times, provide shelter and transportation, and most of all, prevent motorists from being stranded for an incomprehensible 24 hours along a major interstate highway.
Great strides have been made in the past four years to close the digital divide. But a connection alone won’t result in improved outcomes. With more than $2 billion on the line, we have to monitor the implementation and collect data that demonstrates a real return on investment for Virginians.
