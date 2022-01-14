EDITORIAL: Monitoring Virginia's return on broadband investment

When Gov. Ralph Northam began his term in 2018, an estimated 660,000 Virginians lacked high-speed internet access. That staggering figure was a metric the governor, whose hometown on the Eastern Shore was among the unserved places, took personally.

Northam grew up on a farm just outside of Onancock on the Eastern Shore. His hometown was among the unserved places, and long before the COVID-19 pandemic became the driving issue behind broadband policy, he channeled his personal experience into a sense of urgency.

Last month, nearing the end of his term, Northam took the podium at a fire station in Goochland County with a sense of accomplishment. He announced $722 million in new grants that would support 35 broadband projects across 70 Virginia localities. Roughly 278,000 households, businesses and community institutions stood to gain high-speed service, and Virginia now is on pace to achieve universal broadband by 2024.