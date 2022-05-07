Editorial: Mothers are both nurturers and warriors

THE AMERICAN celebration of Mother’s Day has its origins in the late 19th century, when suffragist and writer Julia Ward Howe proposed a day for women to gather and work for peace.

However, it was West Virginia activist Anna Jarvis who developed the day we now know. Jarvis wanted to celebrate her mother, a community health advocate, and used the occasion to hold meetings to discuss public health issues and child-rearing.

She later became disillusioned, though, as the day came to be more about greeting cards and candy than bringing women together.

Mother’s Day was from the beginning, in other words, caught in a middle ground between recognizing the nurturing side of moms that we love to celebrate, and the fighters who defend what they believe and value.

This tension is as ancient as motherhood itself.

The great Mesopotamian creation myth “Enuma Elish,” generally thought to have been written around 1750 BCE, tells of the anguish of Tiamat, whose children are raucous and disruptive to the other gods. The gods decide to kill the noisemakers so as to restore order, peace, and quiet. Tiamat will not hear of it.

“How can we destroy what we have given birth to?” she asks. “Though their behavior causes distress, let us tighten discipline graciously.”

As myths are want to do, however, there’s a twist. To spare her children, Tiamat put her husband to sleep with a spell and killed him.

The older gods, who were also her children, were none too pleased. So when the younger gods began to rebel, she joined in battle against them.

She was killed in that battle. But from her death, came life. Her corpse became the heavens and the earth, her tearful eyes the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, and her back became the Milky Way.

Such a story isn’t exactly Hallmark-card material. Perhaps that’s a good thing.

Today, we celebrate the most important people in our lives. They birthed us, nourished us, and were our first teachers.

They protected us from forces that we couldn’t see or understand. And they reared us by delicately balancing discipline and love.

There is so much more to our mothers, however, than the loving rock that we built our early lives on.

They are also formidable warriors, who will fight ferociously for their families, and for the greater challenges to justice in our world.

All of this weighs heavily on our mothers. And yet, generation after generation, they continue to serve as both nurturer and righteous warrior.

And for those of us who are walking out our journeys these days without their mothers, we still see the creation that they left behind.

These remarkable women deserve our deepest admiration, our respect, and our appreciation.

For with each generation, it is the women of this world who continually re-create the world we enjoy.

Happy Mother’s Day, from everyone at The Free Lance–Star.