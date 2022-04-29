 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Editorial: Mother's Day from many viewpoints

Mother's Day statue

The Mother With Children statue by William Douglas Hopen, outside the International Mother's Day Shrine, at the Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia

 LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

The origins of Mother’s Day are hard to trace, because the story is full of twists and turns through most every stream of human history.

People know a good idea when they hear it.

May 10 marks this year’s Mother’s Day, and we’d like to hear from the stars of the day about what being a mom means to you.

Whether you’re a mom-to-be, a new mom, a mom of school age children, a mom wrestling with those wonderful and trying teenage years, or a mom who is beginning life as an empty nester, we want to hear from you.

To share your story, drop the editor an email: mdavis@freelancestar.com by Tuesday. We will be in touch.

We look forward to celebrating this day by honoring you.

