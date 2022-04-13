Editorial: Moving beyond the politics of the personal

On Monday night, the embattled Spotsylvania School Board took an encouraging step forward.

Councilwoman Lorita Daniels advanced a motion to create a policy for allowing student representation to the board, which the board wisely approved unanimously.

Daniels and board member Rabih Abuismail will work with staff to create this policy. This should be a slam-dunk for a fractured board that has repeatedly faced accusations that it puts allegiance to ideology over duty to students.

There are many reasons this is the right time for students to have a voice on this board. Among the most important:

Their futures are directly affected by board action. The turmoil on the School Board since the new majority came to power has been jarring for teachers, the administration, and the taxpayers who foot the bill.

It’s been most jarring, however, for the students themselves. Coming out of COVID, they’ve watched board meetings dominated by discussions of masks, firing the superintendent without cause, and funding the schools. What hasn’t been discussed at length is how the board helps kids be successful at school post-COVID.

There is a national crisis regarding student mental health at the moment that has been documented by the Centers for Disease Control, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Children’s Hospital Association, and the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.

Who better to explain these problems to leaders than the people directly affected by them? You can’t set policy about matters you aren’t aware of. Let these students teach you.

They’ve proven their mettle. Spotsylvania School Board meetings of late have become an embarrassment to the citizens of Spotsylvania and the state of Virginia. Public discussion has seen adults speaking in a fashion that would not be allowed in a classroom. The most recent meeting’s display of sign-waving and sign-blocking while others are speaking was so childish that no further commentary is warranted.

By contrast, the rising number of students speaking at these meetings has been a breath of fresh air. They have handled themselves with decorum and treated others with respect and deference. The same can’t be said of many of the adults in the room, including members of the board. The students’ words are well chosen, their arguments concise and well-framed, and their tone level and measured.

They are more than up to the task of offering advice and delivering insights that the board needs to act on effectively.

They will remind the board who it’s actually representing. Speaking to The Free Lance–Star [“Lieberman challenging Phelps in Spotsylvania Lee Hill District School Board race,” Oct. 21, 2021], board member Lisa Phelps recently said: “I am all about representing my constituents. Some of them are school employees, more of them are parents, and still more of them are taxpayers. I am their voice.”

Notably absent from her list were the students themselves. Why she would omit them isn’t explained, but others at Monday night’s meeting did say why they don’t want students advising the board.

Board member April Gillespie said: “My only concern is that it would become more about activism,” charging that “children are being excluded from this committee of students because of their differing views. I don’t agree with children being involved in activism, especially when it’s school-sanctioned.”

Engagement of a governing body at any level is, by definition, “activism.” We shouldn’t quash it; we should encourage and support it.

We teach citizenship in the classroom. Transferring those lessons to the public forum is not a bad thing. It’s exactly what should happen in a well-functioning democracy.

Since January, this board and many of those speaking at the meetings, have too often been about the politics of the personal.

We’ve seen teachers accused of “indoctrinating” students, speakers espousing unfounded conspiracy theories about vaccines and masks, and board members showing by their actions their deep mistrust and contempt for one another.

These students are showing a better way.

Monday night, the Spotsy School Board finally quit talking and listened to those most affected by their actions: the students.

Welcome to politics of the whole. We’re glad you’re finally here.