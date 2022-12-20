Editorial: No library fines is a door to better community

The recent decision by the Central Rappahannock Regional Library system to do away with late fees and fines is a welcome and long-overdue change in policy. It’s also in step with the growing number of public libraries around the country that have done the same.

The best study to date on the value of eliminating late fees is from the School of Information Studies at Syracuse University, which in 2020 found that fines, far from encouraging people to be responsible borrowers, most likely deter returns. In library systems ranging from Chicago to North Carolina, and from Salt Lake City to Columbus, Ohio, removing fines led to higher rates of return and better circulation.

There’s also little fiscal benefit associated with these fines, as fees collected typically represent only a tiny fraction of most libraries’ budgets.

Perhaps the best reason for removing fines, however, is that doing so leads to more people accessing public libraries. Fines disproportionately affect low-income patrons and keep them from taking advantage of all that libraries have to offer. Diana Risavi, chair of CRRL’s library board, referenced this reason for ending the fines in a news release: “Eliminating fines,” she’s quoted as saying, “supports CRRL’s mission of inclusivity and is an important step in making the library even more accessible.”

It’s important to understand that when we talk about low-income people, we’re not discussing just those people living below the poverty line. ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families are made up of productive citizens whose incomes aren’t sufficient to cover all their basic needs. The number of ALICE families in our region is significant: 40% of the population in Fredericksburg is ALICE, 34% of Caroline, 30% of Spotsylvania, and 24% of Stafford.

A $10 library fine that is easy enough for a middle- or upper-class family to pay can keep a member of an ALICE family from going to a public library for months, or longer.

Public libraries are one of the great success stories of the American experiment. More than repositories of books and government information, public libraries have become what Marcela Cabello and Stuart Butler of the Brookings Institute call “third places,” which they define as “informal spaces that are often mainstays in a neighborhood, places where both random and intentional in-person relationships are made.”

These spaces are truly free and open. As a piece in the National Endowment for the Humanities magazine recently put it: “The public library requires nothing of its visitors: no purchases, no membership fees, no dress code. You can stay all day, and you don’t have to buy anything. You don’t need money or a library card to access a multitude of on-site resources that includes books, e-books and magazines, job-hunting assistance, computer stations, free Wi-Fi, and much more. And the library will never share or sell your personal data.”

Citizens recognize and value this role. A 2013 Pew Research study found that 94% of people surveyed said “having a public library improves the quality of life in a community.”

By removing fines, CRRL is making our public library system more open to the community at a time when the number of free public spaces is in decline.

The reasons for the decline vary, but the ramifications are clear. Just as the internet allows us to build information silos that block out what we don’t like to hear, fewer public spaces drive us to private spaces that are purposely designed to cater to a specific clientele, and keep others out.

When we don’t spend time with people who aren’t like us, we’re less likely to understand them and more likely to fit them into our own ill-conceived boxes. And this leads to ever-growing levels of acerbic public dialogue.

The road back to creating a more-tolerant, more-civil society rests in large measure on our ability to create spaces where people of all backgrounds and viewpoints can gather.

Libraries are a great place to start, and we applaud CRRL for taking this vital step forward.