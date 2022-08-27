Editorial: No room for arrogance, ideology in education

Love is blind. So is ideology.

The Spotsylvania County School system is now firmly in the hands of four blind ideologues who are slowly, but surely, building a body of like-minded people around them.

Their goal? We don’t know, because Kirk Twigg, April Gillespie, Lisa Phelps, and Rabih Abusmail continue to stonewall the press, the public, and their fellow board members.

Because they won’t, or can’t, speak for themselves, they’re turning to Jon Russell, a right-wing provocateur hired on Aug. 19 to fill the role of manager of executive communications. His job is simply to defend the indefensible: the School Board’s actions.

Russell is no defender of public education, and he has long been a polarizing figure in Culpeper. He has connections with the extremist pro-gun 2A movement, has worked for an anti-abortion group in Manassas, and on Jan. 6, 2021, posted this irresponsible statement to his Twitter account: “Patriots have breached the barricades at the U.S. Capitol.”

Apart from a short tenure at Virginia Board of Education earlier this year, he also has no notable education experience. He and his wife home-school their children.

The first mess he’ll try to explain away? The attempt to hire Mark Taylor, his presumptive boss and a fellow home-schooler, as superintendent.

On Thursday night, the School Board voted 4–3 to send a letter to the VBOE stating it intends to hire Taylor, and asking that his name be added to a list of candidates eligible for a superintendent license.

This vote came after the VBOE deferred on Taylor’s application at its Aug. 17 meeting because of irregularities with submitted materials.

Taylor is seeking a license under Option IV, which is a pathway to becoming a superintendent for people with no educational experience. By statute, Option IV candidates must have a letter of support from the local school board, and that approval must have been voted on in public session. Taylor’s application last month contained a “confidential” letter. And at that time the School Board had never voted in public session to support Taylor.

Further, when on Aug. 11 the VBOE posted the list of people it would vote on to receive a superintendent’s license at its Aug. 17 meeting, Taylor’s name was not included. The name was added the next day. VBOE spokesperson Charles Pyle told The Free Lance–Star that the omission was an “oversight.”

More troubling than the process missteps in his application are the tight personal and business relationships between Twigg and Taylor.

At Thursday’s meeting, Board Member Nicole Cole asked Twigg a series of questions about his relationship with Taylor. Twigg refused to answer. Board member Lorita Daniels asked Twigg if he felt he should recuse himself on voting to send a letter in support of Taylor in light of their relationship, and again Twigg refused to respond.

Twigg’s relationship with Taylor is a matter of public record. According to the Virginia State Corporation Commission, Taylor and his wife, Francesa, are directors of Twigg’s nonprofit corporation Emerging Stars.

Twigg’s refusal to admit this publicly demonstrates a level of arrogance and contempt for transparency that is unacceptable for any public official.

It should be most alarming, however, to Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has made excellence in education a cornerstone of his administration.

We have been critical of Youngkin and his handling of education in the state—his push for charter schools, his unfair criticism of critical race theory, and his dystopian “tip line.” We also have celebrated some of his moves—increasing teacher pay, providing funds for buildings, and strengthening reading programs. Our disagreements are largely grounded in honest debates about policy. As they should be.

On one point, however, we are in lockstep. Public education is the most important institution we have to prepare young adults for the future. And we must commit ourselves to excellence in this realm.

A would-be superintendent with no educational experience, and who has deep personal and business relationships with a board chair who refuses to answer critical questions from the public does not lead to excellence. And no amount of communications wizardry from Russell will cover this stench.

We see the School Board’s ideologues for who they are. We hope the governor, and the VBOE, will as well.

Denying Taylor a license would be an important first step in moving us from the arrogance of the current ideologically driven School Board to the important work of charting a path to educational excellence.