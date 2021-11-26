EDITORIAL: Northam's advice to younger self, and his successor

LAME-DUCK Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam had some poignant words to share the night of Nov. 15 as he visited his alma mater, Virginia Military Institute, to address the Corps of Cadets.

He spoke about how enrollment 44 years ago as a 17-year-old “rat” (VMI jargon for a first-year cadet) cost him his hair and his girlfriend at the time, but set him on a leadership path that would see him become the second VMI graduate in history to serve as Virginia’s governor. He told the gathered cadets that VMI provided him with the foundation for this future—but it wasn’t so apparent to him at the time what the long-term benefits were going to be. He spent his early months doing pushups, shining his shoes and brass, and doing everything he could not to be singled out.

Looking back, he reflected on how his skin color made that task—not standing out, not drawing unwanted attention—easier for him than it was for others. This was a factor he never spared a second thought on when he was 17.

“I now realize that there was a lot going on around me that I didn’t recognize,” he said. “The world is filled with people who are different from me. People who think differently from me. Who experience things differently from me.”