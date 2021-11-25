EDITORIAL: Now more than ever, shop local for Christmas

Wedged between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there is another shopping “holiday” worth noting. This one could be the most important of all for the good of our community.

Small Business Saturday is an opportunity to support local entrepreneurs and keep holiday shopping money in the locality. It is part of a nationwide campaign that started in 2010 by American Express, which obviously has a vested interest in seeing you spend your money somewhere. Whatever the reason for its existence, though, the idea is a laudable one.

Few places have the concentration of charming locally owned retail establishments that Fredericksburg offers. Walking along Caroline and William streets and elsewhere downtown this time of year is one of the best ways imaginable to get into the Christmas spirit.

This year in particular, Small Business Saturday is worth observing. With supply-chain shortages as a byproduct of the COVID-19 epidemic, we are learning just how difficult it can be to lay hands on an item that is produced halfway around the world and then shipped here.

Your chances of finding that special gift improve when you shop at places that are not part of anybody’s big-box conglomerate.