EDITORIAL: Now more than ever, shop local for Christmas

Wedged between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there is another shopping “holiday” worth noting. This one could be the most important of all for the good of our community.
Small Business Saturday is an opportunity to support local entrepreneurs and keep holiday shopping money in the locality. It is part of a nationwide campaign that started in 2010 by American Express, which obviously has a vested interest in seeing you spend your money somewhere. Whatever the reason for its existence, though, the idea is a laudable one.
Few places have the concentration of charming locally owned retail establishments that Fredericksburg offers. Walking along Caroline and William streets and elsewhere downtown this time of year is one of the best ways imaginable to get into the Christmas spirit.
This year in particular, Small Business Saturday is worth observing. With supply-chain shortages as a byproduct of the COVID-19 epidemic, we are learning just how difficult it can be to lay hands on an item that is produced halfway around the world and then shipped here.
Your chances of finding that special gift improve when you shop at places that are not part of anybody’s big-box conglomerate.
Small businesses can pivot more easily. They offer more variety than a chain that might be carrying the same items in stores from Portland, Ore., to Portland, Maine. Your chances of finding something unique are likely to improve when you do business with a small local independent.
In addition, you might not be saving as much money as in the past by shopping with big retailers, in person or online. That supply-chain slowdown makes it less likely the big boys will be offering a plethora of doorbuster deals this year.
Small businesses employ locally and pay local taxes. They are run by your friends and neighbors.
The pandemic has hit small retail establishments hard. Between March of 2020 and February of 2021, some 200,000 establishments closed permanently. The majority of those were small businesses. When Vice President Kamela Harris declared in June that “one-third of our small businesses have closed,” PolitiFact deemed that the statement fell in the Mostly True category.
Many of the shops that are still in business are struggling to reach pre-pandemic numbers and keep their doors open.
Locally-owned businesses could use a break. If you give them a chance this Saturday, you might find that you’re helping them and yourself at the same time.