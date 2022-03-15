Editorial: On education, Youngkin keeps failing

Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to have decided that the Virginia Community College System is a convenient whipping boy for his new regime.

Every new leader, whether president, governor or mayor, seems to assume leadership with guns blazing from Day One, intent on showing the populace that a new and better world is at hand. The unspoken message (or sometimes the spoken one) is that the last administration made a royal mess of things.

So, Gov. Youngkin feels free to take a swipe at the VCCS, demanding involvement in the selection of a new chancellor. He accuses the State Board of “misfeasance” because he feels it hasn’t collaborated sufficiently with him. He also seemed to take a swipe at the leadership of Chancellor Glenn DuBois, who announced his retirement last August after 20 years on the job.

“Without more information,” Youngkin wrote, “I can only assume this board is continuing down the same path in choosing a chancellor that has led to the current state of the system.”

The governor has the numbers to back up his concern for the “current state of the system.” Over the past 10 years, the 23 colleges that comprise it have seen enrollment plummet 27 percent.

However, there are reasons for that drop-off that were beyond the control of Dr. DuBois or anyone else.

Low unemployment works against community colleges. Higher rates of joblessness, as we saw in the Great Recession, drive people to reinvent themselves or hone their skills.

The number of potential college students is shrinking. In Virginia, there were 1.4 percent fewer residents under age 18 in 2020 than in 2010, despite a 7.4 percent growth in the commonwealth’s overall population.

The state cut per-student spending 22.5 percent from 2008 to 2018, putting more of the onus on the students and making it more expensive to get a community college education.

So, low unemployment, a smaller pool of possible students and a drop in state support have played a big role in community colleges’ shrinkage.

It should be noted that the Fredericksburg area’s Germanna Community College happily has not followed the trend that has our new governor so concerned.

Over the past 10 years, Germanna’s student body has suffered a decrease of two. Not 2 percent, but two students.

Enrollment was 10,524 credit-seeking students during the 2010–11 school year, according to Germanna spokesman Michael Zitz. For the 2020–21 school year, enrollment was 10,522.

More impressive, over the past four years, the school has grown by 15.65 percent.

Kudos to Germanna for making progress in the face of the aforementioned headwinds.

And some unsolicited advice to Gov. Youngkin: Give the community colleges a break. They are making the best of a tough situation, and they do not deserve to be pummeled over circumstances beyond their control.