Editorial: On guns or abortion, vigilante justice is wrong

The Texas law was specifically drafted to evade federal court review. The last thing Newsom should be doing is encouraging more widespread use of the tactic.

It isn’t difficult to imagine Texas or another red state drafting laws against gay marriage, vaccinations, birth control, transgender rights or gun control.

“You can go on and on with examples,” said Chemerinsky.

Of late, we’ve witnessed far too many examples of what can transpire when citizens feel empowered to take the law into their own hands.

The Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was led by a mob that wanted to decertify the presidential election.

Two people were killed and another wounded after teenager Kyle Rittenhouse drove 20 miles from his Illinois home to help “impose order” on civil unrest.

Three white Georgia men chased down and murdered Ahmaud Arbery, a black man they suspected of burglary who was jogging along a street.

We should be seeking to curtail vigilante justice, not encourage it.