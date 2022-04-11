Editorial: Parents need to learn to let go

On Friday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed into law a bill that will require schools to notify parents when their children are assigned books or other materials with “sexually explicit content.” Further, it requires school districts to adopt the state guidelines for enforcing this law when they are announced this summer.

The measure is very careful to specify that this law “shall not be construed as requiring or providing for the censoring of books in public elementary and secondary schools.”

Predictable battle lines have formed—detractors saying the bill is a form of censorship, supporters saying this bill censors nothing.

The bill’s supporters are right. This new law will ban no books teachers want to use in a class and stop no one who wishes to access said books.

This doesn’t mean the law is a good one.

It allows any parent offended by anything remotely sexual at any grade level to demand alternate materials, while assuming a different assignment will be just as good.

It’s the “separate but equal” doctrine repurposed for parents who want their children “protected” from what they fear.

This approach is doomed to fail. It will also deny some students access to the best Western society has to offer. Consider just two examples.

A parent who objects to “Romeo and Juliet” as inappropriate because it could lead to “sexual arousal”—one of the criterion for sexually explicit content in the new law—would deprive a 14- or 15-year-old student (the age when many English classes assign the work) access to a play that has influenced literature, film, stage, and popular culture for more than 500 years.

What other play about young love exists that avoids any hint of sexual arousal and provides the literary excellence of Shakespeare’s classic?

Then there’s “The Grapes of Wrath.” Considered by many one of the greatest American novels, this book contains “sexual conduct,” another criterion for sexually explicit content. It is possibly the best book ever written about the Great Depression. It’s also a classic examination of humanity, inhumanity, and dehumanization; of the enduring power of hope that the idea of America inspires; and the price people pay for pursuing that dream. There is no book that deals with these issues in the same way as John Steinbeck’s classic.

Depriving students of these types of works does very real short-term damage. Students unfamiliar with these types of books will be at a distinct disadvantage on Advanced Placement exams; they’ll also find themselves well behind their classmates in college classrooms.

And for those who don’t attend college? Both these works are part of our shared Western culture. They are works that politicians, neighbors, writers, and public intellectuals reference often. To not know them is to render someone a poorer citizen.

There’s another problem, too, with this law.

It permits parents to postpone the inevitable—allowing children to begin to grow as adults.

Parental obsession with sex in books and classroom instructional materials stems in part from their own difficulty accepting that their children are maturing, sexual beings. Denying them these works will not change the sexual awakening these students are undergoing.

At what stage we introduce these ideas is a debate worth having. But passing laws that allow parents to continue denying to themselves that their children, even during puberty and beyond, are becoming sexual beings is just bad policy.

This is not an issue limited to today’s socially conservative parents. This law builds upon an increasingly worrying pattern of parental behavior.

In 1969, researchers first described a problem they termed “helicopter parenting,” which describes people who “hover” around their children’s lives, never giving them space to mature. In 2011, we learned of “Tiger Moms,” who over-structure every step of their children’s academic and social lives to ensure professional success.

Parents’ inability to separate from their children has a number of negative impacts, among them: increased childhood anxiety and depression, poor social skills, and an inability to deal with failure.

It’s past time to stop kidding ourselves. Parental obsession with sex in literature has little to do with our children, and much to do with parents who simply cannot let go.

Our students’ sensitivity, mental acuity, and resilience to ideas that worry their parents are greater than people want to realize.

Mom and dad, it’s time to let go.