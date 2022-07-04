Editorial: Parks should be open and free to all

NEW YORK’S Central Park is an oasis in a sea of frenetic motion. More than a tourist attraction, it’s an inviting island of tranquility in a city that can feel overwhelming to even the most intrepid individual.

London’s Hyde Park, which lies adjacent to Buckingham Palace, is a wonderland of flowers, fountains, memorials, and trails in the middle of arguably the world’s greatest city.

These manicured gems are admired the world over, and they share one very important trait. Anyone can walk off those cities’ busy streets and enjoy these green lands free of charge.

Now, let’s be clear. No one will confuse Old Mill Park in downtown Fredericksburg, or the Historic Port of Falmouth in Stafford, with Central Park or Hyde Park. But we can rightly wonder why nonresidents of Stafford and Fredericksburg should have to cough up relatively pricey admission fees to spend the day in these public squares.

Starting July 22, unless you’re a resident of Stafford or Fredericksburg, it’ll cost you $25 to park in one of the three available parking lots people use to access the river in Stafford. On the Fredericksburg side, you’ll pay $10 to park and, more surprisingly, $5 just to walk into the park.

Fredericksburg’s action falls on the heels of Stafford’s decision to levy the fees. The primary reasons given for the steep fee in Stafford is that the area is being polluted by weekend revelers, and that the narrow roads in the area become so congested that emergency vehicles can’t get through.

Fredericksburg is imposing its fee because it anticipates people simply crossing over and camping at Old Mill Park. Officials also cite parking woes.

Some have suggested there are more nefarious reasons at play with the Stafford fees. Because the Historic Port of Falmouth is popular with Hispanic families in the area, there have been some rumblings that the fee is being levied, in part, to keep these people at bay.

We are not in a position to know if this charge is accurate, but we believe our local leaders are better than that.

As for the safety issues and the trash, there is merit to these claims. But will a $25-per-car fee fix that? Families can just as easily have someone drop them off at the entrance for the day, and return later to pick them up. No fees involved. No reduction in people and the refuse they create.

On the Fredericksburg side, one can easily imagine the side streets, already crowded with cars, becoming more so. It’s not that long a walk to the entrance. And if you don’t want to pay the $5, there’s plenty more riverfront just up the way along the Rappahannock River Heritage Trail one can claim.

More worrisome are the people who may park upriver and then try to raft to the Historic Port of Falmouth. The rapids are dangerous, and we already have too many people getting in trouble on the water or, worse, drowning.

If trash is the major concern, then provide plenty of trash cans, and step up litter enforcement on days when the beaches are crowded.

Or, let’s go big.

Before Central Park in New York was Central Park, the land was considered unsuitable for development. Creating it was a massive undertaking, but it’s been paying dividends for the city since opening in 1859.

We don’t need a public works project like that used to create New York’s gem, but with a little imagination, and a good amount of work, Stafford and Fredericksburg could take this historically significant stretch of the river and create a park that benefits both communities.

Bringing in Spotsylvania would open even more possibilities. The county has every reason to support such an effort. Many of its residents routinely avail themselves of the city and its Old Mill Park. It’s only right Spotsy carry a portion of the cost to make the Historic Port of Falmouth and Old Mill Park a place everyone can enjoy.

Parks should bring communities together, providing a green space where rich and poor alike can gather and get to know one another as citizens.

It works in New York and London.

Why not here, too?