Editorial: Patience to change what we can

AS the editorial page editor for

The Free Lance–Star, I would

like to ask you to take a brief, informal, one-question survey. No need to announce your answer, and if you inform the editorial desk, we will not report the responses.

Are you happy with your overall quality of life?

A recent poll by Gallup shows that fewer Americans at any time since at least 2001 have answered that basic question in the affirmative.

This same trend is captured in a range of other polls, the findings of which were summarized in a piece last month on CNN [“American happiness hits record lows,” Feb. 2, 2022].

The Gallup poll, like many others, focuses on how people feel about the nation as a whole.

What it doesn’t really measure is how people feel about their local communities.

Why does that matter? Because it’s at the level of our local communities that people must live and work with one another.

The further we are removed from the solution, the greater individual frustration with problems can become—poverty and hunger, crime, energy, and public education are all issues that Americans tell Gallup they’re deeply dissatisfied with.

And why not? Our ability as individuals to affect the debates on these issues in Congress is limited.

But at the level of our communities, each of these issues can be affected by a relatively small, committed number of people.

We see evidence of this most every day in our community newspaper.

Reading The Free Lance–Star is a regular part of the editorial team’s morning routine, and it is an exercise that generally generates more optimism than pessimism; more hope than worry.

Consider, for example, our occasional series “Hidden in Plain Sight,” which focuses on our area’s Black history.

Gallup says nationally we’re frustrated with race relations. But at Montpelier in Orange County, a project to recover the names and histories of every slave who worked on President James Madison’s plantation has sparked an interest in what senior research historian Hilarie M. Hicks at Montpelier calls “whole-truth history. [“Naming, understanding Montpelier’s 300 hidden souls, Feb. 12, 2022].

More than telling slaves’ stories, Montpelier is sharing the power of running this historical site with the descendants of these slave families.

There is nothing comparable to this at Mount Vernon or at Monticello.

But just 40 miles from the newspaper’s office, local historians and citizens are engaged in a constructive discussion about race that gets reflected in how Madison, his plantation, and the lives of those who lived there is told to visitors.

More stories in this series are to come, focusing on the John J. Wright Center in Spotsylvania, the Black history mural at the Rowser Building in Stafford County, and the most-

famous Spotsylvanian you’ve probably never heard of.

As at Montpelier, the people in these sometimes-difficult-to-hear stories have seen the worst of humanity; but a palpable sense of optimism is there as well.

Though rightly worried about where we are headed, they are sharply focused on making things better in the community.

Public education, another area that America writ large is cynical about, finds a more optimistic view in our region.

This is not to suggest we’re holding hands in school yards and singing kumbaya. Fredericksburg is engaged in a heated struggle over student performance and building a new school. And then there are the Spotsylvania School Board meetings, which can be politely described as embarrassing.

But even in this arena, we see signs of hope.

More people are engaging with schools to make things better. Students, as Dr. Lorita Daniels pointed out in Sunday’s edition, are using their voices to take charge of their futures. Citizens are demanding accountability, and will get it either in forcing a change in direction, or at the next election.

Our editorial pages reflect these battles. And the optimism for our future.

People don’t fight for their schools and their communities when they are overcome by a general sense of malaise about their own lives and the prospects for their children.

We fight because we know that as a community we are better. And that the community is worth fighting for. More important, we know that we can affect what is happening.

An early 20th-century adage, “thinking globally, but acting locally,” applies to what we are seeing.

Perhaps we are unhappier when we think about the nation from 30,000 feet in the air. But here on the ground, our love of place and neighbor should give us hope for tomorrow.

And a feeling of overall satisfaction.